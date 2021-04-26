What’s happened to Cork’s promised new elective hospital?

26 April 2021

By Mary Bermingham

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has expressed disappointment at the lack of transparency over the building of Cork’s new elective hospital.

In response to a Parliamentary Question, asked by Deputy Gould, the Minister for Health said that site identification was still underway but that it is intended the site will be operational by the end of 2025.

Deputy Gould said

“The level of secrecy and lack of transparency on the progress of the ambulatory elective hospital in Cork is deeply worrying. I have been trying to get clear information on this for months now but the Minister is keeping the plans very close to his chest.

“The elective hospital, announced under the National Development Plan in 2018 for Cork, was very welcome news.

“However, it is concerning that they haven’t even chosen the location for this hospital particularly given the plan to open the hospital by 2025.

“The government must pursue an active role in ensuring that the location for this elective hospital in Cork is chosen as soon as possible and on the Northside where there are currently no hospital facilities.

“It is not good enough that the site will only be chosen in the near future. It is clear that the people of the Northside need this facility. This is an opportunity for the government to send a clear message that the healthcare of the people of the Northside of Cork city and surrounding areas matters.

“The St Stephen’s Hospital Site would be an ideal location for this hospital. The space exists and there would be no need for a full acquisition process as this is already HSE owned.

“Similarly, residents near other possible sites are concerned about the increase in traffic on already pressurised infrastructure. The people’s voice must count in this process.

“We do not need to be constantly given false hopes by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. We need firm action and the building of this hospital to begin soon.”