ENTERTAINMENT: The Fascinating History of Poppers

18 May 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Poppers is the term for the group of chemicals known as alkyl nitrates that include amyl nitrite, butyl nitrite and isobutyl nitrite. They can exist as a transparent or yellow-coloured liquid in a small bottle or tube. The vapour is inhaled through the mouth or nose.

Overview of what they are

Throughout history, the term “poppers” has been used as slang to refer to products that contain alkyl nitrites. They are psychoactive drugs, medically known as alkyl nitrites. They are often used through inhaling, resulting in a “high” feeling causing the user excitement. In a nutshell, it is said that poppers raise sex drive and come with a strong, short-lived effect.

How they are Used

Before opening and using the drug, it used to be essential to crush to pledge the fingers. The crushing was followed by a pop sound, which contributed to the slang naming of alkyl nitrites. Poppers are stored in bottles from which the fumes are inhaled. Individuals used poppers for intense sexual excitement and body relaxation effect.

The Effects of Poppers

Medically, poppers are designed to relax the muscles. Upon consumption, the user feels muscle relaxation and overwhelming sexual desire, both achieved within seconds. The effect is accompanied by blood vessels spreading, circulation increase, increased heart rate, heat, and excitement.

The dilation of blood vessels leads to a drop in the user’s blood pressure. The consumer then becomes light-headed and more than often loses consciousness. People living in England are more likely to purchase strongest poppers uk, and the stronger the popper is the stronger the side effect.

The Side Effects of Poppers

The little “high” feeling is usually worth it among consumers, but the side effects may be unpleasant and last a little longer. Side effects include;

A few users feel disoriented and uncomfortable

Popper consumption can lead to the appearance of yellow skin lesions around the nose, lips, mouth, and eyes

Occasionally after some usage period, an accelerated heart rhythm may occur for no reason (tachycardia)

If used with certain drugs such as Viagra, Man King, Cialis, Kamagra, among others, it can lead to a dangerous blood pressure drop

Allergic reactions

Breathing problems

Raging headaches

However, these side effects vary among individual users.

Who Uses Poppers?

Popper usage is limited by legislation in many countries (most recently in the UK) but is legal in the US.