The new elective hospital should be on the NORTHSIDE of City – says petition

18 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central has created a petition calling on the new elective hospital in Cork to be located on the Northside or surrounding areas.

Deputy Gould said:

“From Blarney to Glanmire right into Knocknaheeny and Mayfield, people are contacting me saying they need this hospital on the Northside. I’ve been campaigning on it for years.

“The Department of Health are now asking for submissions on sites for the new hospital. I’ll be sending this petition to them to give a clear message that the people want this hospital on the Northside!

“The roads infrastructure at the proposed sites on the Southside is already saturated and traffic congestion is a serious problem. Instead of adding to that, this hospital should be located in a community that have [sic] been crying out for a hospital for years.

“The new hospital must be a 24/7, 365 days a year facility and it must be on the Northside. The people of the Northside need this facility. Covid-19 has shone a light on the importance of community healthcare.

“For anyone who wants to sign the petition, it’s available on my social media sites or you can contact me via email or phone.

“I would encourage everyone who has an opinion on the location of the hospital to make a submission to the Department.”