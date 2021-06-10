Is CBD oil / cannabidiol legal / THC legal or illegal in Ireland? Food Safety Authority of Ireland to run free webinar to answer questions

10 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Are you an individual or a food business interested in or already selling cannabidiol (CBD) products in Ireland? If so, you should make yourself aware of the legal situation with respect to the sale of cannabis/hemp products and synthetic cannabinoids in Ireland.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) present ‘Breakfast Bites’, a series of free, informal meetings for small food businesses. Here, we provide useful information on the topics you want to know more about.

What: Breakfast Bite The legal position of cannabis-based food products like CBD oils in the EU and Ireland

When: 24 June, 2021, 10:00am – 10.40am

Where: Online

CBD products are on sale in many outlets in Ireland and are also marketed locally and online by private individuals. Many of the CBD products on sale in Ireland are novel foods and should not be on the market without prior novel food authorisation. Many of the products on sale contain the psychotropic narcotic THC which is a contaminant when present in food and can be unsafe to consume depending on the levels present.

THC is a controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act of 1977 and possession is not legal without a ministerial license.

In this short webinar, Dr Pat O’Mahony (FSAI) will discuss the legal situation governing the sale of cannabis/hemp products as food in the EU and specifically in Ireland. To help businesses and individuals comply with the complex legal requirements in this growing area of food interest, there will be an opportunity to ask Pat questions at the end of his presentation.

This free event will be held online and will last 40 minutes. To register for this Breakfast Bite event, please click here.