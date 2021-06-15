Closure of Montenotte post office a ‘major blow’ to the Northside

15 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has said the loss of the Montenotte post office will come as a major blow to local residents and the community of the Northside.

The Cork North Central TD said:

“We’ve lost 3 post offices in less than 2.5 years on the Northside of Cork.

“The contracts being offered to Postmasters are simply not good enough and Sinn Fein raised this at the time. We knew that this would result in closures but Fianna Fail and Fine Gael refused to listen.

“The rationalisation and consolidation of post offices without any consultation or plan is damaging local communities and particularly vulnerable elderly people.

“Today’s announcement will have caused a lot of distress for local residents and vulnerable elderly people who rely on this post office.

“When Shandon street post office closed, I raised concerns about other vulnerable post offices. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael ignored these concerns and we’ve now seen a further two closures.

“Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of connectivity and a working postal network. It’s strengthened many of our ties to our local communities but these are being decimated by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

“This government need to put an end to services being lost on the Northside. After years of neglect, we are being further stripped of our resources. It is simply not good enough and I don’t know how any government politician in Cork North Central could stand by and watch this happen”