Predictions for the next NHL season

8 July 2021

By Roger Jones

The National Hockey League (NHL) has entered the final stages of the 2020/2021 season. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens (sic) will battle for the Stanley Cup. Analysts see Tampa as the NHL champion for the second straight year. The Lightning didn’t fail in the first game of the series, easily defeating the Canadiens at home with a 5-1 score. We are looking forward to seeing the final fight and trying to figure out what to expect from the NHL next season.

Favourites

To understand what the best hockey league in the world has in store for the future, you have to evaluate its current status quo.

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is serious about becoming the NHL’s hegemon for the next few years. Last season, the Lightning felt no opposition in the regular season (second place in the Eastern Conference) or in the playoffs — only six losses in 21 games on their way to the Stanley Cup.

The reigning champions have been weaker this season in the regular season, finishing only fifth in the conference. By the elimination games, however, Tampa Bay was back to peak form. Only the New York Islanders, who had stretched their Stanley Cup semifinal series to seven meetings, offered a serious fight to the Lightning.

The first game against Montreal showed that the Canadiens would have to surpass themselves to keep Tampa Bay from ascending the NHL throne for the second year in a row.

Clearly, the Lightning has assembled a lineup of guys ready to rewrite National Hockey League history. Just Montreal holds an NHL record that, in an era of incredible competition, looks timeless: five consecutive championships (1956-1960).

Regardless of the outcome of the Stanley Cup Finals, Tampa Bay will once again be among the favourites for the 2020/2021 season. The leaders have no intention to leave the club, and many top players want to become a part of the Lightning’s success and join their roster.

Toronto

One of the most aggressive teams in the NHL season will be Toronto. The Maple Leafs shared first place with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the East Division and were considered one of the top favourites for the Stanley Cup.

In the first round of the playoffs, Toronto lost to future NHL finalist Montreal. After winning the series with a 3-1 score, the Maple Leafs managed to lose three straight games and drop out of the playoffs.

What is remarkable, Toronto hasn’t made it to the NHL quarterfinals since 2004. In that time, the team lost eight straight games, a win of which would have propelled the Maple Leafs into the next round of the playoffs.

Obviously, Toronto’s players can’t control the pressure level in blowout games, despite a solid performance in the regular season. The new season will be another attempt to lift the curse of the first round.

Vegas

Vegas Golden Knight still fails to come up with its first championship in its history. After losing the 2018 Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals, Vegas stopped in the first round of the playoffs and the Conference Finals (twice) in the next three seasons.

In 2019, Golden Knight kept out the San Jose (4-3) in a hard-fought battle. In 2020, Vegas left no chance against the Dallas Stars (4-1), and this year Golden Knight stopped Montreal one step away from the Stanley Cup Finals.

In the new season, Vegas will once again be among the favourites for both the regular season and the playoff round. It is likely that the team will resort to minor roster changes in order to achieve the cherished goal.

Washington

Since winning the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018, the Washington Capitals have been in crisis. The team regularly ranks among the league leaders, but Alexandr Ovechkin and his company have failed to overcome the first round of the playoffs for the third year in a row.

In turn, Washington has been hurt by the underdogs of Carolina, the Islanders, and Boston. Ovechkin, who has played for the Capitals since 2005, is out of contract. Alexandr’s teammate Nicklas Beckström assures that the team’s longtime leader and captain will remain with Washington. However, a new agreement still hasn’t been signed.

As a result, if Ovechkin leaves, the Capitals risk going into an even deeper crisis. There is no one to replace him at the moment. Another problem for the Capitals is the average age of their players.

Washington is the oldest team in the NHL. Obviously, the old guys don’t have that many resources, and new players are in demand for them.

It will be possible to make final predictions regarding Washington’s performance in the 2021/2022 season only after the saga with the re-signing of the Russian captain is over.

New York

From 1980 to 1983, the New York Islanders won the Stanley Cup. In 1984, the New York Islanders lost the NHL Finals to Edmonton. The Islanders haven’t played in a major season series since.

The team was closest to the coveted goal in the previous two seasons, losing two Conference Finals to Tampa Bay (2-4, 3-4). In the 2021/2022 season, New York is unlikely to give up and try to put up another fight against the best of the best. First, however, there are a number of problems to be solved.

To start with, the Islanders are the second oldest team in the NHL after Washington. Secondly, New York has serious salary problems. Rotations have been long overdue and club management is ready to respond. It is possible that Semyon Varlamov, one of the best and most expensive goalies in the league in terms of a salary cap, will leave the Islanders. His compatriot Ilya Sorokin is ready to replace him. And it may not be the last reshuffle in the New York roster.

If the older guys are replaced by equally capable youngsters, the Islanders will once again find themselves among the top contenders for the Stanley Cup.

Conclusion

