Cork City Parks survey “highlights clear discrepancy in park quality”

5 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central has said that a survey undertaken of parks across the city highlights the dire need for serious investment in green areas in Cork North Central. His comments come in light of a survey undertaken by volunteers that assessed every park in the city.

Deputy Gould said:

“The results of the analysis of parks across the city shows that there are serious and worrying discrepancies between the two sides of the city. It is now up to Cork City Council to ensure the quality of parks on the Northside is improved.

“We cannot have a two tiered city. Children deserve to be able to play in their local park right across Cork. The Cork City North West and North East wards were the bottom two for overall quality of parks. This shows what I’ve been saying for years.

“Cllr Mick Nugent has done trojan work in holding Cork City Council to account in their commitment for a North West Regional park. This now needs to be delivered on. There is no regional park on the Northside.

“We saw with Sustainable Transport funding discrepancies that greenways and parks in the Northside aren’t being prioritised by government or council. This has to end.

“I want to commend Michael and the volunteers who undertook this invaluable work. Survey and analysis such as this cannot be underappreciated.”

Sinn Fein local area rep for Cork City North East, Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty said:

“Cork City North East was rated worst overall for parks in the area. This is completely unacceptable. Growing communities with young families, such as Glanmire, need access to open air play spaces. Parks and recreational areas improve communities and bring people together.”