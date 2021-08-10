Your work ID card or badge is NOT sufficient proof of your identity for a COVID19 vaccination

10 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has today called on the HSE to ensure that all forms of valid ID are accepted in vaccine clinics.

Deputy Gould said:

“I was contacted last week by a constituent who had been turned away from Pairc Ui Chaoimh for his second dose vaccine as they wouldn’t accept his employer issued ID despite him using this for his first dose.

“When I contacted the HSE, they sent me on the list of IDs they would accept but they must realise that not everyone has one of these. Given the current backlogs in passport and driving licence applications, there has to be some leniency given when people attend their vaccine appointment.

“Getting the population vaccinated has to be our top priority. Being turned away at the vaccine center is not the way to do this. The loss of additional pay and the need to take more time off from work could act as a barrier to people.

“The HSE need to be clear that everybody can get a vaccine and that any ID will be accepted. Those checking these IDs must be able to use their own discretion.”

What does the HSE website say?

