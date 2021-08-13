Campaign needed on downsizing housing – to free up houses for younger people

13 August 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, and Cllr for Cork City North West, Mick Nugent, have today called on Cork City Council to start a public education programme on the downsizing scheme.

Deputy Gould said:

“I’m regularly being contacted by elderly people who are extremely interested in downsizing and looking for support in how to access the scheme. When I contact the Council, the staff operating the scheme couldn’t be more helpful.

“I would imagine there are a lot of elderly people who would be interested in this scheme but haven’t thought to contact their local TD or the Council. A simple information campaign could let people know about the options out there.

“We are in the middle of a Housing Crisis and we need to be doing anything we can to try to solve this. If there are elderly people struggling to maintain 3 or 4 bedroom houses, then we can offer them support and at the same time, provide a home to a family who desperately needs it.

“I’m asking Cork City Council to either leaflet or run a media campaign highlighting the Downsizing Scheme and giving people full details on how to apply. If they need funding to do this, the government have to make that available.”

Cllr Mick Nugent said:

“If there are elderly people out there looking to downsize, the information should be easily available for them on how to do it. We should be making people aware of the Downsizing Scheme. Not everybody has access to a computer or understands how to find the information and forms needed. Solving the Housing Crisis has to be at the top of our priority list.”