Debenhams Training Fund must be distributed ‘immediately’ – says Cork TD

22 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, and Cllr Mick Nugent have today called on the government to immediately distribute the training fund to Debenhams workers, as agreed in April this year.

DeputyGould said:

“The treatment of the Debenhams workers by this government has been a disgrace. They were let down time and again, and it would appear they’re being let down again.

“A training fund was agreed in April this year but, with less than a month until most courses start up, there’s still no sign of it.

“Constituents have contacted me deeply upset and feeling as though they have been misled by government officials.

“Upskilling these workers was a firm commitment given by the government, they cannot backtrack on that now. It’s time to show the workers some respect and deliver what was promised.

“I’ve contacted the Tanaiste today to ask him for clarity on this situation.

“Workers in this state cannot continue to be at the bottom of Fine Gael’s priority list.”