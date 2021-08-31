31 August 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

The popularity of CBD food supplement products has skyrocketed throughout the European Union and the rest of the world due to their potential benefits for enhancing your physical and mental health.

The short-term and long-term health benefits of CBD work similarly to how taking calcium supplements improves bone health and vitamin D supplements boost your immune system.

CBD supplements come in many forms, including oils or tinctures, pills, capsules, topical creams, and edibles. However, CBD gummies have become such a go-to choice for CBD supplements that they’ve surpassed the popularity of the former front-runner, CBD oil.

As we delve into how CBD gummies are becoming more popular than CBD oil, we’ll highlight how to take them and their benefits.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in cannabis plants. Specifically, it’s found and extracted from hemp. Although CBD is an active chemical in marijuana, it won’t leave you in a state of high, unlike THC, a psychoactive chemical also found in the plant.

Although CBD regulations differ from state to state, most FDA-approved hemp plants grown for supplements qualify as legal if grown to contain less than 0.3% THC. Plants containing CBD grow best in temperate and humid climate zones and well-drained soil.

How Do CBD Supplements Work in the Human Body?

When you take CBD supplements, they activate your body’s endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system, or ECS, incorporates several receptors responsible for keeping our bodies in homeostasis on a physiological, emotional, and cognitive basis. You can find endocannabinoid receptors in your brain and immune cells, among other places.

When CBD supplements stimulate your body’s CB1 and CB2 receptors, they make it produce cannabinoids, or endocannabinoids, to enhance functionality.

How to Take CBD Oil and CBD Products by Adding Them to Your Diet

Several CBD supplement brands have a wide range of products for you to choose from, giving several intake options if you prefer taking one over others. Taking CBD supplements with food increases your body’s absorption of it.

Ideally, you should consume foods with complex carbs and healthy fats and avoid starchy and sugary foods. Keep in mind, regulations about using these products as a food supplement differ, depending on your location.

CBD Oils When taking CBD oils with tincture, measure the recommended dosage and administer it under your tongue for about 30 to 60 seconds. This process lets your body absorb the compound into your bloodstream more quickly than through your stomach’s digestion. You can also add CBD oil to your food or drinks. CBD Capsules Most people take CBD capsules with a glass of water, paired with a meal, similar to traditional pills. Depending on your CBD intake preferences and dosage size, you can take one to two capsules daily. When taking two, take one after waking up and another before bed. CBD Gummies Most CBD gummy products recommend consuming one or two gummies once or twice daily. You can adjust this dosage based on your CBD intake preferences. CBD Coffee When adding CBD to your coffee in your diet, consider adding one or two drops of your favorite CBD oil and stirring it thoroughly. Of course, you’re free to add more if you feel it isn’t enough. Pairing it with a breakfast snack can also speed up its absorption. CBD Paste You can add CBD paste into your foods or drinks or place it under your tongue via a pushable syringe. Several manufacturers mix the paste’s CBD with natural oils and edible ingredients to make it easier to ingest. CBD Oil for Pets If you want to add CBD oil to your cat or dog’s diet, consider placing a few milligrams (typically 1 to 5) in their food to alleviate anxiety or aching. Make sure you choose an organic brand without pesticides, additives, or large amounts of THC. Always ask your veterinarian before administering CBD to your pet.

How CBD Gummies Are Becoming More Popular Than CBD Oil?

Although each CBD supplement has its advantages, many people view CBD gummies as one of the more popular choices for CBD intake. Several factors contribute to this increased gummy intake.

Flavour variety contributes to how CBD gummies are becoming more popular than CBD oil. Gummies come in several sweet and fruity flavors, many of which make it easier for people to swallow than hemp’s natural flavour, especially for kids or teens taking CBD oil with their parents’ consent.

Gummy product labels list how many milligrams of CBD are in each gummy, making it easier to track how much you take daily. You can also take them anywhere without worrying about spillage when measuring your dosage with a dropper.

CBD oil has several advantages over CBD gummies. For example, CBD oil has fast absorption that gets into your bloodstream faster than waiting several hours for the gummies to digest.

CBD oil lets you experiment with your dosage amount more freely than with gummies. If you want less CBD intake from a gummy, you’ll have to split the gummy in half. With CBD oil, you can put less in the tincture.

You’re also more likely to find CBD oil with complete spectrum properties than CBD gummies.

How Research Evidence Exists for the Use of CBD Supplements for Health Reasons?

There are several claims about using CBD food supplements for improving people’s health. Men and women claim several benefits for treating sleeping disorders , anxiety, stress, pain, and other issues related to their bodies and minds.

Several research studies are available to back up most of these claims, but some argue that it’s not enough to view CBD as a natural treatment for these health conditions.

Where to Buy CBD Oils and Other CBD Products?

Due to the wide variety of CBD products, you can purchase from several outlets. In the USA, Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens sell CBD oil in select states, following their necessary guidelines and regulations. You can also find them in health food stores and dedicated CBD stores.

Several online CBD stores are available, but it would be best to research their legitimacy before purchasing their CBD wares. Reading online reviews for a company’s supplements is an excellent starting point for determining if theirs is right for you.

Additionally, some of these stores may have shipping restrictions for specific states or countries.

Conclusion

CBD supplements make excellent additions to your diet, and the wide variety of product choices contributes to how CBD gummies are becoming more popular than CBD oil. Although they share the same benefits, it’s easier to consume gummies.