Southdoc re-opens in Blackpool #Northside

6 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould has welcomed Southdoc reopening in Blackpool, Cork

Deputy Gould said:

“It is wonderful that Southdoc reopened their doors at 6pm today.

“This is in no small part thanks to the valiant efforts of the community who stood up and fought against this closure. Letters sent by Southdoc to the HSE confirmed that 12 months ago, they had no intention of ever reopening the facility in Blackpool.

“We rallied together as a community and we fought this closure. We sent out a clear message that the Northside won’t allow our services to be closed and we won’t be neglected any longer.

“I want to thank everyone who signed my petition, put my posters in their window and gave their support to this campaign. What we have achieved cannot be overlooked.

“The way that Southdoc treated the HSE and the people of the Northside is completely unacceptable. We have been without an out of hours doctor for 20 months now.

“Using Covid-19 as a cover, the Northside was once again shafted. But we stood up and sent a clear message that we will not continue to lose services and be forgotten about.

“For vulnerable elderly people and children on the Northside and surrounding areas, this has been extremely difficult. I hope that today’s reopening will bring some relief to parents, carers and those worried about needing medical services out of hours.

“Reopening Southdoc Blackpool is another step forward in ending the neglect of the Northside.

“I have noted in the official letter I’ve seen the proposed reduced hours and staffing in the Blackpool facility. I’ve written to the HSE today to seek an assurance that this will only be temporary and we will get our full service back.”