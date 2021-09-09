9 September 2021

By Roger Jones

Thanks to ever-changing laws, knowing what is and isn’t illegal gets tricky. Many people aren’t sure is it legal to buy cannabis seeds in the US?

Cannabis is presently legal in 36 states and several owned territories. As a result, there aren’t many that definitively know whether ordering seeds is safe.

Thankfully, as the industry matures, clear-cut regulations will eventually emerge. As for now, continue reading to learn where the United States stands on seeds.

Positive Changes in the Legislature

For a long while, it was illegal to purchase any cannabis plants, including its seeds. However, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 revised some of the laws.

The IAI essentially changes the scope of the law to only focus on THC-based products. That said, some states may prohibit selling or transporting seeds across boundary lines.

Thankfully, the federal government doesn’t seem overly concerned with people abusing cannabis seeds. Some stores estimate about 5% of their shipped products get confiscated at points of entry.

Keeping seeds legal also prevents unnecessary fines or arrests for those in the industry. Plus, if states want to keep supply up, they can’t afford to shutter shops over seeds.

Which States is it Legal to Buy Cannabis Seeds?

These days it seems everyone has an online store that sells cannabis seeds. Which brands are trustworthy, and which ones might be shipping you scam products?

Internationally, few enforcement agencies seem concerned with illegal seed operations. Domestically, anyone can sell seeds, but not all vendors are legally registered companies.

Due to their inherently safe nature, seeds continue growing easier to obtain. Eighteen states and Washington, DC currently allow for at-home cultivation.

Hopefully, that number will expand in the not-too-distant future. Otherwise, we will continue to see consumers caught in the middle of developing legislation.

How Can I Buy Cannabis Seeds in the US?

The first step to try is to locate a legal growing operation in your community. Many shops now sell their seeds along with their cultivated products.

If that isn’t an option, there are plenty of retailers online. The trouble there is knowing whether you have found a registered seller.

A legal provider will ship their products along with a phytosanitary certification. That tells the inspectors from USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service that they’re regulated.

Cannabis seed sales can prove highly unregulated, creating a push towards local retailers. Be especially wary of companies attempting to gift you bags full of free seeds.

Who Has Cannabis Seeds Available for Sale?

The group you should check out first is any cannabis breeders nearby. These companies are actively striving for purer and more potent stains, making them ideal.

Seed banks are also a top choice, as they receive submissions from several companies. Both breeders and geneticists submit their strains’ seeds for farms to purchase.

Seed resellers play a vital role for the consumer by offering seeds from several banks. Whereas an individual breeder may sell a few strains, resellers provide dozens.

That way, you can find the right cannabis seeds for your specific preferences. Because resellers often provide discreet shipping, they usually become a shopper’s favorite choice.

Which Types of Cannabis Seeds Can I Buy?

Although there are two primary types of cannabis, you will find many different seeds. Some offer faster yield times, while others get bred for different setups.

Primarily, consumers will want to find a reputable seller of feminized seeds. Because only the female plant produces flowers, not every DIY grower needs male plants.

It truly comes down to what you, the grower, hope to achieve. Some people enjoy the hobby of growing, while others prefer to hone their green thumbs.

Which Cannabis Seeds are the Best to Buy?

With so many unique strains, there’s a seed type for every cultivation level. Primarily, it comes to what kind of setup you have for growing plants.

Autoflowering seeds are ideal for beginners as they are all but guaranteed to sprout. Plants growing indoors will have different needs versus those grown outdoors.

Those short on time usually prefer fast flowering seeds to avoid months of patience. However, those who can hold off a few months can benefit from high-yield strains instead.

Buy Cannabis Seeds in the US

