Cork North Central Sinn Fein launch Sustainable Transport Survey

14 September 2021

By Tom Collins

The Sinn Fein team in Cork North Central have launched a ‘Sustainable Transport Survey’ asking people a number of questions about how they get around their local area.

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said:

“From Mayfield to Bishopstown, Glanmire to Churchfield we know there are serious issues with people being able to make the most of their local area.

“Unsafe cycle lanes, lack of green spaces and lack of accessibility for disabled people are issues that come up regularly.

“Myself, Cllrs Mick Nugent, Kenneth Collins and Eolan Ryng, and, local area rep Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty want to hear people’s thoughts on the problems in their area and how to improve these.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown just how important it is for people to be able to go for walks, or cycles, or socialize in their local green spaces. We need to find where the gaps are now and bring them to Cork City Council and to government.

“Building sustainable, inclusive communities has to be a key priority going forward. Things like cycle ways, greenways, tactical paving, and accessible footpaths are desperately needed across Cork North Central.

“We want to hear people’s thoughts on how to improve Cork for everybody.”

Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/corktransport