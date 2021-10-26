Family waiting almost 3 hours for ambulance ‘complete disgrace’ – says Cork North Central TD

26 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has today called on the government to fully and properly resource the ambulance service in Cork. His comments come in light of a constituent contacting him who had waited almost 3 hours for an ambulance today.

Deputy Gould said:

“A family contacted me having run for an ambulance on the advice of their GP. The patient couldn’t be transferred by car as they may have needed care during the journey. The family had been waiting over 2 hours at this stage so I rang dispatch myself to see how much longer this would take. I was informed that there was no ambulance in Cork county at the time.

“This is absolutely scandalous. There are almost half a million people living in the county of Cork, how can there be no ambulance?

“I met with the medical professionals who work within the ambulance service in Cork recently with our own Health spokesperson, David Cullinane, and I heard just how under-resourced, underfunded and understaffed they are. It is absolutely disgraceful that we now have a situation whereby someone could be waiting 3 hours for an ambulance because of the failure of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green party to properly resource the health service.

“People are sick to their teeth hearing political parties who have been in power for over a decade claim that they can’t fix the crises in health and housing overnight. These crises were caused by successive governments burying their head in the sand over the clear need to invest and save our health service.

“A vulnerable person left waiting 3 hours for an ambulance is a shocking indictment of our health service.”