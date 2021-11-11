Why is the Dublin to Cork train so expensive?

11 November 2021

By Mary Bermingham

Cork TD raises ‘scandalous’ price of Cork-Dublin train

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, raised in the Dail the need to reduce the cost of travelling via train from Cork to Dublin. His comments came during a Sinn Féin PMB calling for increased investment in Regional Transport.

Deputy Gould said:

“I checked today and for a family with 2 adults and 2 children to get a train up and back to Dublin would be €200.

“You could travel up and back in the car, with a stop at the garage for snacks and petrol, for half that.

“They’ll get their hotel room for less.

“Telling people to ditch their car while simultaneously charging them through the nose for doing so, is absolutely hypocritical.

“If we are serious about tackling climate change, about fighting for the environment and reducing our environmental impact, then we need to be realistic. People who are already struggling under a rising cost of living can’t be expected to foot this bill as well.”

“This is meant to be a government that cares about public transport but you can’t get a train out of Cork for an affordable price, so whose public transport do they care about?”