Urgent review needed of Ambulance Resources in Ireland

16 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TDs for Cork city, Thomas Gould and Donnchadh Ó’Laoghaire, have called on TDs to support the Ambulance Service and back the party’s motion in the Dáil next week.

The motion would deliver an urgent review of ambulance resources, to ensure it is properly funded and has enough staff.

Speaking today, Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould said:

“Sinn Féin’s motion stands up for staff, stands up for patients and supports our Ambulance Service to do their important work.

“It would deliver an urgent review of ambulance resources, to ensure it is properly funded and has enough staff.

“This follows a meeting Sinn Fein Health spokesperson, David Cullinane, had with SIPTU and NAS staff in Cork recently.

“Ambulance workers are burnt out from long, exhausting shifts. We know here in Cork how hard ambulance staff work and invaluable work that they do to care for our community.

“We also know that far too often patients are left waiting far too long for medical help. Here in Cork, we all know people who have been left waiting in pain for far too long, causing them huge stress and upset. This is not the fault of ambulance staff, but those who have failed to invest in the services. It’s clear that emergency services are at crisis point.”

Cork South Central TD, Donnchadh Ó’Laoghaire said:

“These issues have been going on for far too long. The government has failed to act time and time again, while this crisis has only worsened. It’s clear that we need an urgent review of ambulance resources.

“We need to expand our ambulance fleet and ensure that rural communities are properly served. We need to increase hospital capacity to avoid patients being left waiting in ambulances.

“Sinn Féin will stand up for our ambulance services to ensure staff and patients get the support and care they need. I am calling on all TDs in Cork to back our motion to stand up for our ambulance services.”