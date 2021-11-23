How to Use Instagram for Business

23 November 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Do you plan to open a business account on Instagram? For the uninitiated, Instagram business is where visual content from the business inspires action from readers/viewers.

This might sound great, but many things go into using Instagram for business. Many consider Instagram as the ultimate source of entertainment, but they are unaware that the platform even works effectively when it comes to putting forward a business.

Using Instagram for business will be advantageous for you, considering that many brands and businesses are making waves on this social media scene.

The social networking site that Instagram is, it becomes important for businesses to present themselves most attractively, so people on the platform get hold of the information presented and stick to the brand being advertised.

Some tips that can help you in leveraging the power of Instagram when used for business are as follows:

Make Sure Your Business Profile Has Clear Information

The very first thing you need to do is create your business account. It is always an excellent option to use the information you have provided on Facebook, so both accounts get linked easily. Next, go for a wonderful profile icon and also create an attractive bio.

Speaking of Instagram biographies, they are probably the very first thing that the audiences see. They serve as one of the best scopes for quickly showing the audiences everything you do as a business and how your products and services can help them.

Since writing a bio is limited to only 150 characters, you need to make the most of the space.

Within these 150 characters, ensure conveying your brand personality, use emojis for presenting visual information, break written content into lines so they can be read easily, and include hashtags because they are easily discoverable and even clickable.

Coming to the point of choosing an Instagram profile icon, it is always best to go for your company logo. Make sure it is a high-resolution image presenting clear information. Next, Instagram itself offers a number of features for optimizing a business profile. You can use them to your advantage.

Complete your Instagram business profile by adding a username, your website, and your full contact information. Users are also allowed to add categories to their business. From blogging to design, there are different categories you can go for. Picking the right category that suits your niche will help you in being found by the audiences easily.

And yes, do not forget to add a good call-to-action like attending the event or buying tickets and so on!

Have Clear Objectives and Goals

Start with the objectives of your business and note how the platform can assist you in accomplishing these objectives. It would be best to use the SMART structure to ensure you have Specific, Measureable, Attainable, Relevant, and Timely goals.

Once you are done defining your business goals on Instagram, it is time for you to identify significant social media performance metrics. Now, these metrics’ can be different for different businesses.

Try aligning your business objectives with the four important stages of the customer’s journey- engagement, awareness, conversion, and action. Setting transparent goals for Instagram business can help you stay right on track and measure your progress simultaneously.

Based on your business requirements, the most common goals you can have are:

Engaging followers by analysing sharing rates and likes.

Creating awareness about your brand by increasing business reach.

Going for customer-generated content for connecting with the audiences at an in-depth level

Increasing conversion rate of the followers into loyal customers.

Defining Your Instagram Business Plan Is Very Important

Having a proper Instagram strategy in place will help you clearly identify your success metrics on the platform and even help you get there easily. You must ensure that the resources, energy, and time you invest in your social media presence deliver value to your business.

The most important elements you need to consider in defining your Instagram business plan include your content posting schedule, goals, and audience.

Firstly, you need to understand who your audiences are. This is important because only when you have a clear idea of your target audience will you be able to create content that interests them.

Go through customer profiles to get a clear idea of potential followers and audience. The customer profile will give you complete information about demographics, needs, value, shopping behaviours, challenges, content preferences, and the social media channels used by the audiences.

When you have a clear idea about the value and advantages your business is offering, it will help you define the people who make up your target audience’s core.

Display Your Business Product in the most Creative Manner

If your business is on Instagram, it means that you are looking to market your products and services, right? Simply marketing your product with a great video will not work on this platform.

You need to be creative enough to display products and services in such a way that they catch attention instantly. You can use an Instagram video editor to make stunning videos of your products and highlight their uses to the customers.

Make sure all your clips are cohesive in colour and tone while delivering a consistent message at the same time.

The Bottom Line

You might have come up with a great marketing strategy for your business on Instagram, but what if you do not have the right tools or the know-how to move further ahead? Not a problem at all.

With a bit of creativity and some useful tools like video editors and video makers, you will be able to create stunning posts for your Instagram business profile. All it takes is a few videos to gain a wider reach and attract the target audience’s attention.