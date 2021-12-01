200th anniversary of Coachford village, County Cork

1 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A County Cork village is celebrating its 200th anniversary. “Coachford 200+ – Proud Past, Bright Future”

Coachford owes its name to once being a crossing point over a stream for horse-drawn coaches, and this stream continues to flow beneath the village to the present day. The village (known in Irish as Áth an Chóiste) is located on the north side of the River Lee. The village is located in the civil parish of Magourney. Coachford is part of the Dáil constituency of Cork North-West.

The 20th December 2021 will be the 200th anniversary of the first known mention of Coachford village, County Cork. The Coachford 200+ Committee (non-profit and entirely run by volunteers) hope to celebrate this, by commencing a programme of local events involving people, organisations and businesses. “We aim to have something for everyone”. Events are due to begin in December and are to continue monthly, through to the end of 2022. To do this, they need the help of the community, and also those with connections to Coachford, the wider public, and organisations and businesses. One particular way is to donate, to help get events up and running. Donations are being accepted on their GoFundMe page or via a donation box located at Coachford Post Office. “All donations will be accepted, are appreciated, and will greatly assist this worthy cause.” according to the committee.

Help celebrate this proud occasion and the wonderful past, present and future of our thriving and growing mid Cork village. Thank you!