COVID19 Why are we not talking about workplace VENTILATION?

1 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Time to improve workplace ventilation

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has today called on the government to support an opposition motion that would ensure quality of air in workplaces.

Deputy Gould said:

“I think it is absolutely disgraceful that we are 2 years into a pandemic and we are still standing here calling for protection for workers – with outbreaks in meat factories and schools, we have seen the dangers that can occur in the workplace.

“Instead of progressing forward legislation that will strengthen worker’s rights, this government is standing on the sideline waiting for the opposition to step up.

“Nobody should feel unsafe going into work in the morning. That is a basic and logical right that we should be providing to every citizen. And while I’m sure the government will talk about the need for personal responsibility, there has to be some recognition of the role the state has to play in this.

“The Minister last night was asked about HEPA filters in schools and he pointed to opening windows and doors. I’ve had teachers contacting me with classrooms that are 2 or 3 degrees and saying that even with windows and doors open, if their class is in the room for more than 10 minutes, the CO2 monitor goes red.

“The government are all for talking about personal responsibility and about what we need to do but when there’s a logical solution for schools, HEPA filters, why aren’t we using them?”