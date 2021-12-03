No answer on Cork’s elective hospital – Thomas Gould TD

3 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has today called on the Minister to clarify when the elective hospital in Cork will be operational and where it will be based. Deputy Gould raised his concerns in the Dail chamber with the Minister today.

Teachta Gould said:

“The Minister is saying he received a proposal in September but that it still hasn’t been approved in December. This is urgent. I asked him if there is a site specifically set out in the PSC and if so, will he announce where that is.

“Instead of answering me, he spoke about the importance of the hospital. Noone is doubting that. We were due to have a site announcement after the 2019 by-election, the 2020 general election and again, in October after the announcement of the National Development Plan.

“I’m asking again that this hospital be on the Northside of Cork city because the people of the Northside have no hospital because Fianna Fail and Fine Gael closed down the North Infirmary and the Orthopaedic. I’m asking that it be a full elective inpatient surgery hospital open 24/7 not the part-time hospital ye have planned.

“This hospital was supposed to be operational by 2024 but it’s still not clear if that will be happening.

“The last figures I got, there were over 75,000 people on waiting lists in hospitals in Cork city and county – this figure has probably grown given the current strain on hospitals. This isn’t just about Cork wanting or needing a new hospital. This is about the health service in Cork being in crisis and at risk of breaking down.

“I received an FOI in summer 2020 with site studies done showing the suitable sites. How much has this process cost to date? Are we looking at a Children’s Hospital 2.0?

“It is beyond frustrating when you can’t get a simple answer to a simple question from a government Minister.”