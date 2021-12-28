Cork TD urges people to only donate clothes to legitimate charities this year

28 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has called on people to ensure they are donating clothes to legitimate charity ventures.

Deputy Gould said

“This is a time of year when a lot of people will be clearing clothes out and looking to donate these to charity. People do this with the best of intentions but it’s really important that they make sure the charities receiving these are legitimate and not scams run by non-charitable organisations.

“Over recent weeks, I’ve noticed an increase in the number of bags coming in through my door for charitable organisations and I think there are serious questions here about the legitimacy of some of these.

“We’ve seen calls from the Charity Regulator and an Garda Siochana to double check before donating to these illegitimate organisations. I want to urge people to use one of the checklists available through the Charity Regulator or donate to a charity you know to make sure they are donating to a real charity.

“Christmas is truly a time of giving in Cork – people are so kind, especially at this time of year, but we need to make sure their kindness is not abused by scam companies funding non-charitable operations. There are really genuine charities out there doing fabulous work and we want to support them.

“The Gardai need to make a concerted effort as well to pursue and prosecute these organisations.”