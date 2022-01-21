Air Quality in Cork suburb is “worryingly below average”

21 January 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, and SF local area rep Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty have called on the government to provide additional funding to Cork City Council to address air quality issues in Glanmire.

Deputy Gould said:

“I have contacted the Minister because a number of constituents have contacted me recently about poor air quality in the Glanmire area. While there are issues with Air Quality across Cork, it would appear that Glanmire frequently scores below average.

“I have been sent pictures of Air Quality monitoring showing that people with health conditions such as asthma are regularly being told to stay inside in the middle of the day because of poor air quality in the Glanmire area.

“It is really disappointing that the Minister has acknowledged this issue but doesn’t appear to have any intention to install an EPA licenced Air Quality monitor in Glanmire. A commitment has been given for legislative changes in 2022 and I’ll be keeping track of these because people need to be able to exercise, play and socialise outdoors.”

Local Area Rep Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty said:

“As someone who lives near Glanmire, I have noticed serious issues with Air Quality in the area that only appear to be getting worse. Glanmire is a dynamic, young and vibrant community but we cannot have a situation whereby those with health conditions, such as asthma, are forced to stay inside and can’t enjoy some of the beauty and community spirit in the area.

“I think we need to be looking at increasing tree density and green areas alongside the promised changes by the Minister. With the promise of a new regional park in the area in the coming years, now is the time to tackle air quality issues.”