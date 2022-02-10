Upgrade for Council houses on Noonans Road, off Upper Barrack Street, Cork City

10 February 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TDs Thomas Gould & Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire have welcomed the news that funding is to be provided for retrofitting of 60 homes on Noonans Road

Speaking on Wednesday, Deputy Gould said that it was positive to see progress but more was required.

“This is positive news, I know the residents have been raising this for years, and it is very good to see movement and retrofitting happening here. I hope it is delivered on time.

I know residents are at their wits end, they have been campaigning for this for years, so it is great to see it progressed. We raised this in the Dáil with Minister Malcolm Noonan last year, and we told him

However, we need more, the regeneration of the area is what is required. There are more flats nearby that equally need this work, and I hope the Council is now planning this.”

“There have been too many false dawns for these residents. There are serious issues with damp, mould and leaks and maintenance locally. I hope that this will now progress on time

Deputy Ó Laoghaire added

“I welcome this, and I want to commend local residents, and local public reps from several parties and independents who have been fighting for this for a while.

However it is clear the whole area needs regeneration. That means services, that means amenities, and that means improved public realm and green spaces. We also need to ensure that the neighbouring flats in Dean St, and Fort St, and Finbarrs Road are also done, because they are effectively the same development.”

“We need to go beyond just retrofitting, this community is crying out for regeneration for a fresh start, the area has been neglected, I hope this can be a beginning of putting an end to that, but it is just that, a beginning.

Cllr Fíona Kerins added “Delighted at this news, there have been false starts here before, we know that the residents have been getting frustrated, and I want to acknowledge that public reps across the board worked together to progress this. This is very positive, looking forward to seeing the work done. “