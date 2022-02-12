College campus needed on Northside – Thomas Gould TD

12 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central recently raised the need for a college campus on the Northside of Cork city in the Dail chamber.

Deputy Gould said:

“Cork is very well known as a beacon of education with both UCC and MTU recognised regularly on the world-stage for the quality of academics – both teaching and research.

“Unfortunately, on the Northside, in the heart of Cork city and with low levels of university attendance, we don’t have a single University campus.

“In the initial planning stages of BusConnects there wasn’t a single direct route planned from the Northside to MTU. Now I’ve objected to that and would hope it will be included in the next plans but this shows the attitude students on the Northside are facing.

“If one student can live at home, wake up at 8am and get one bus to college and another – probably living the same geographical distance from the college – lives at home but has to wake up at 7 to take two buses to college, you cannot deny that there are increased barriers here.

“I have repeatedly reached out to MTU to request a meeting to discuss this. I have never received more than a courtesy reply.

“I have met with UCC but disappointingly they aren’t considering expansion into the Northside despite acknowledging the benefits this could have and the low take-up of third level in the area.

“I think it’s time for the Minister to intervene and instruct both universities to open campuses on the Northside and send a clear message to our students that not only can they go to university but they belong in university.

“The 2020 concept for women in sport was if she can’t see it, she can’t be it. That also applies to students on the Northside.”