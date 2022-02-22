Cork village not eligible for “Town Centre First” because too close to City Centre?

22 February 2022

By Tom Collins

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, and Cllr for Cork City North West, Mick Nugent have expressed disappointment that Blackpool will not qualify for funding in the Town Centre First initiative. The confirmation was received in response to a PQ submitted by Deputy Gould.

Deputy Gould said:

“For years now, Blackpool has been crying out for support. The area needs regeneration and that regeneration needs to include infrastructure and community services.

“While building houses is welcome, this needs to come alongside targeted support that will build sustainable communities.

“Blackpool has so much potential and a failure to reach this will have detrimental impacts on the future of the village.

“When you read through the Town Centres First policy, places like Blackpool are exactly the areas I feel they’re describing. Villages and towns that were once bustling and vibrant but are slowly losing this because of neglect are the target of Town Centres First. That is exactly what Blackpool is.

“I’ve raised with the Heritage Council the need for a Town Health Check for Blackpool. I think this needs to be done immediately and the government need to review the exclusion of Blackpool in Town Centres First because that could be the lifeline the village needs.”

Cllr Mick Nugent said:

“The levels of dereliction in Blackpool need to be addressed. I have previously looked for the village to be included in the Town and Village Scheme. At the next Cork City Council team, Sinn Fein Cork will be proposing that the Council write to the Minister and request the inclusion of Blackpool on the scheme. It’s about time the potential in Blackpool was unlocked.”