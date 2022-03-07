Minister Coveney to Visit New York

7 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, T.D., will visit New York on 7 and 8 March to take part in a number of engagements.

On Monday, the Minister will participate in a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations on Europe’s response to the invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday morning, the Minister will participate in an open debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of Women, Peace and Security. Highlighting the grim reality currently facing women and girls in Afghanistan and Ukraine, he will stress the responsibility of the international community to uphold the rights of all women at risk due to conflict.

Tuesday’s programme includes a meeting with the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, and a meeting with representatives of Irish-America to discuss the Good Friday Agreement, Reconciliation and Legacy issues. Minister Coveney will also meet with UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

The Carrigaline (Cork South Central) based Fine Gael Minister said,