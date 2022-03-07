Minister Coveney to Visit New York

7 March 2022
By Tom Collins
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, T.D., will visit New York on 7 and 8 March to take part in a number of engagements.
On Monday, the Minister will participate in a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations on Europe’s response to the invasion of Ukraine.
On Tuesday morning, the Minister will participate in an open debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of Women, Peace and Security. Highlighting the grim reality currently facing women and girls in Afghanistan and Ukraine, he will stress the responsibility of the international community to uphold the rights of all women at risk due to conflict.
Tuesday’s programme includes a meeting with the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, and a meeting with representatives of Irish-America to discuss the Good Friday Agreement, Reconciliation and Legacy issues. Minister Coveney will also meet with UN Secretary General, António Guterres.
The Carrigaline (Cork South Central) based Fine Gael Minister said,
“I am glad to have this opportunity to visit New York again and I look forward to participating in both bilateral and UN Security Council events. Ireland and the United States have deep and warm relations built on a foundation of historic ties and shared values. Strengthening this important relationship further is a priority for the Government.”