Corkman gets COVID

17 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

President Michael D. Higgins has sent his good wishes to the Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin on hearing of the Taoiseach’s positive COVID test.

In his statement, the President said:

“I was so very sorry to learn of this news breaking while the Taoiseach was busy representing Ireland in the United States leading up to our National Day. The Taoiseach has had a gruelling schedule working for our country over recent weeks. I know that this work is continuing as he takes the necessary steps following his positive test. I wish the Taoiseach a speedy recovery and also wish him further success with the continuation of his programme in Washington, and in overcoming the necessary constraints involved. Sabina joins me in sending our good wishes to the Taoiseach and to his wife, Mary.

Go raibh biseach air go luath.”