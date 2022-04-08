“People working in our shops, hospitals, constituency offices, in the public and private sector [are] paid below the Living Wage”

8 April 2022, Friday

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A ‘minimum wage’ is one thing, but a ‘living wage’ is another

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has called on the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, to progress the implantation of a living wage for all workers.

Speaking during oral questions on Thursday, Deputy Gould said:

“While it is appreciated that the Low Wage Commission is looking at this, there were asked on 15th April 2021. 357 days later and there are people working in our shops, hospitals, constituency offices, in the public and private sector paid below the Living Wage.

“There is a dire need for there to be a sense of urgency on this issue. The government keep pointing out that they can’t solve the Cost of Living crisis but are doing very little to acknowledge and prioritise what they can do.

“A month ago, Minister McGrath agreed to reflect on union proposals for an inflation response reflected in public service pay.

“I am not sure that the Minister’s reflections will pay public servant’s heating bills.

“I was on the radio discussing the Housing Crisis and the fact that there isn’t a single property available within the HAP limits in Cork city and county. People are working full-time and are unable to afford rent or bills or to run a car. That is the reality and this government are doing very little to help.”