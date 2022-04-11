8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Video Marketing

11 April 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

In the last few years, video marketing has become huge. Thanks to the pandemic and the rise of TikTok, it only grew further. Social media apps such as Instagram have proven to favor videos and now algorithms are focusing more on promoting video content. If your business isn’t staying committed to adding video into the marketing strategy, this needs to change. Video marketing is huge and it’s only going to continue getting bigger. Think about it, attention spans have gotten shorter over the years, right? Social media apps such as TikTok, IG Reels, and even YouTube shorts are just pushing at this.



Audiences want short-form content. They want content that’s quick, entertaining, and provides value. This works and there are plenty of businesses that are hopping on the bandwagon of creating this short-form content in order to get customers and boost their following. It’s definitely something worth trying. While it’s true that there still needs to be an emphasis on the other forms of marketing content, the video should be incorporated as well.

It’s a great way to get your point across whether quick such as a 15-second video, breaking it down like a 15-minute video, or even stepping it up and doing live streaming. Chances are, you still may be skeptical or whether or not try to try video marketing and figure out if this is as important as direct marketing. In this post, you’ll learn all about the vital reasons why your business needs to engage more in having a video marketing strategy.

Currently, the best way to get engagement

Audiences love visual content, it’s something they eat up. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to consume such as reading, it’s easily sharable, plus who doesn’t like something that’s visually appealing? Did you know that audiences are 10 times more likely to engage in video content than other social media posts? This includes commenting, liking, and even sharing it. A lot of platforms even push for this form of content as well.

Facebook is openly trying to compete with TikTok, but they’re even trying to compete with others such as YouTube (with Facebook watch), and Twitch with their live streaming options too. Since Facebook is opening pushing for video content from creators, its algorithm is set to increase video content to followers and even nonfollowers. Some platforms are pushing for this, and audiences want to see it. So it’s a win-win!

It allows your audience to know you

Authenticity speaks volumes more than anything else. Consumers absolutely hate the whole robotic-lack of personality businesses that are floating around. Customers don’t want to support major soulless corporations. They want to show their love and support for the little guy. Showing your face, letting them hear your voice, and most of all, letting you know that you’re just like them is a sure-fire way to get your potential customers to know who you are. Think about Youtubers for a moment.

A lot of them show their face, they let their personality shine, this builds a connection with their audience. Some audience members grow an attachment and will support the Youtuber. This could very well happen for business owners too. There are plenty of YouTubers that do have businesses and their followers completely help in supporting them. Your audience wants to get to know you, they want to see your personality. They want to see the face who built the brand. It truly does wonders when you show this off.

Videos are great for explaining products or service

No matter what your business sells, videos can help out. The brain is very visual, it prefers to see something in action rather than trying to imagine it in action. People retain 80% of what they see, and only retain 20% of what they read! So there’s no doubt that this is incredibly powerful. So make it visual when you’re making content. This can include big bold words, graphics, and footage you personally created yourself. In the end, all of this adds up and it makes excellent content for your audience.

It doesn’t have to be the only option

Video marketing doesn’t need to be the only option you have for your marketing strategy. Sure, it works, and it’s one of the more sought-after ways. This is a great supplemental way to market to your potential customers. But, if you’re needing top text marketing tips, as revealed by industry experts, then by all means use that too. Video marketing isn’t the only marketing strategy that is going to work, it’s just currently one of the better ones. Don’t be afraid to branch out and try various methods of marketing for your strategy.

Videos portray the product better

There’s no doubt that videos can showcase products in a much better light. The 3D realm helps customers get a better idea of what they’re looking at and why they may need it. It helps change the way customers interact with the product too. It helps get a better idea of the sizing, shape, and what it could be used for. Product photos are good, product photos are definitely recommended. But it’s also great to create video content of products as well. People want to see products in action such as the appearance, the size, and how well it works.

Customers love to be entertained

The two biggest platforms would be YouTube and TikTok, both of these just happen to be the two biggest video platforms, right? Videos are one of the best ways to find entertainment. Whether the viewer wants something quick, or something long and detailed, in the end, it’s all entertainment. So why not create videos that are entertaining? Why not pair up with influencers?

This could be those who are in the same industry, niche, or even the same audience as you? If you are out of fresh ideas in video content that could entertain your audience then reaching out to another creator who could incorporate your product into their entertaining content would be a great idea.

Videos help with SEO

There are evident signs that video content is indeed helping out with search engine rankings. So now, most marketers are under the belief that high-quality videos not only boost engagement, the CTR, but are being addressed by search engines such as Google. Since videos have such a high engagement they are more likely to convince the target audience to click on provided links.

Search engines such as Google are becoming more defined. So the machine learning capabilities have shown they have read through thousands of videos within seconds to boost the ones that have the best content.

It’s one of the best ways to leave an impression

Brands are always looking for a way to leave a great impression on viewers. You want to convert these viewers into paying customers, right? Winning trust is the key way to do that. You need to let your video presence sore. The more video content you create, the higher you’ll be in search results, and the more likely you’ll be getting better followings. Customers want to buy from those that seem reputable. So if you create video content, this is going to increase your chances of coming off as a more reputable brand that can be more trusted.