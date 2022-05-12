9053 people waiting for passports, in Cork alone

12 May 2022

By Tom Collins

Minister needs to bring forward new ideas – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central has reiterated his call for a passport printer in Cork to be made operational. His comments come in response to figures he received through Parliamentary Question which show that over 9000 people living in Cork are currently awaiting a passport.

Deputy Gould said:

“The Minister and the government knew this was coming. It was very clear that there was going to be a huge surge in demand for passports. Covid delaying holidays coupled with Brexit has meant that we are now seeing this expected surge.

“But the Minister doesn’t seem to be bringing forward any new ideas. Of the 9053 people awaiting a passport in Cork, 5360 have actually completed the process and are simply awaiting processing.

“I’ve had families miss holidays, have to leave children behind and reschedule holidays because of these. The strain that staff members in the passport office are under must be immense – it is very clear that the staff and resources just aren’t there to deal with the demand.

“What worries me is that, and we see this across the public service, unless the Minister increases the staffing and resourcing we are going to start to lose staff from burnout.

“I do appreciate that the Minister has increased staffing levels somewhat. Unfortunately, it’s clear that this obviously isn’t enough. The Minister now needs to strongly consider using a printer in Cork to decrease the processing time for passports and relieve some of the burden from staff. Without this, more people are going to miss out and the levels of stress being experienced by the public, and by staff, won’t reduce.”