Trade Union warns of staff strike at Cork charity

12 September 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Enable Ireland in Cork and Kerry to strike on 23rd September – Action marks third day of consecutive industrial action planned by ICTU unions in community and voluntary sector

Fórsa trade union has announced a third day of consecutive industrial action to take place in Enable Ireland, Cork and Kerry, on Friday 23rd September. The union confirmed this week that it has served notice of the industrial action, following a ballot of its members supporting industrial action.

Unions have already confirmed a series of one-day strike actions in community and voluntary sector agencies in Galway, Mayo, Cork and Donegal on Wednesday 21st and Thursday 22nd September, as part of the ICTU-led Valuing Care, Valuing Community campaign.

The campaign aims to achieve improved terms and conditions of employment for health and social care professionals and other staff employed in agencies funded by the HSE and other State bodies, where staff are employed on lower pay and lesser conditions than equivalent grades in the HSE and other agencies.

Fórsa official Eddie Walsh said: “This is a huge step for the staff at Enable Ireland, which include health and social care professionals (speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, physiotherapists, social workers), support workers, bus drivers and administrative staff. They have expressed their determination to take the action of last resort on Friday 23rd September, in order to highlight this issue and push for better funding and improved pay.

“Government is failing to grasp the link between its chronic underfunding of the services we’re talking about and the failure to meet the HSE’s recruitment targets in disability services like those provided by Enable Ireland,” he said.

The head of Fórsa’s Health & Welfare division, Ashley Connolly, said that up to a third of staff in agencies like Enable Ireland are leaving their jobs each year to seek better employment in similar work elsewhere: “Urgent Government action is needed to address the funding of organisations in this sector, to make pay improvements for staff, stem the high rate of staff exits each year and fulfil recruitment targets for vital health services, including disability and homeless services,” she said

Notice has already been served on the following employments for Wednesday 21st September:

• Irish Wheelchair Association Cork

• St. Josephs Foundation

• EmployAbility Cork

And in the following employments on Thursday 22nd September:

• Western Care

• Ability West

• Selected community employment (CE) schemes in Donegal

Research published last year by Fórsa trade union shows that very high annual staff exit rates, of up to 33% annually, is leading to increased recruitment costs and increasing pressure on existing staff to maintain services.