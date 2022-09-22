The differences between casino and sports betting

22 September 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

These days, more and more of the online bookmakers we recognise by name are adding casino sections to their sites. Meanwhile, many online casinos are branching out into sports betting. There is obviously a lot that these two forms of betting have in common – after all, they both involve placing money down in the hope that we can win it back as a result of an event. However, not everyone who enjoys sports betting will enjoy casino play, and vice versa. So, when it comes to trying out betting, it’s worth knowing which you prefer.

To get an idea of which one is more in your wheelhouse, it is important to look at what the differences are between the two. And below, we will look at what makes casino betting and sports wagering so different, so you can decide which one works best for you.

Element of control

When you place a bet on a sporting event, the moment you click “Confirm”, that’s it. You become a spectator, hoping that your inkling comes off. If your bet appears like it might win, you can cash out before the end – for a small loss on the eventual winnings. But essentially, your hopes lie in the hands of eleven players, or fifteen, or maybe one human and a horse.

In casino betting, there is often more involvement from the player. You can make decisions on whether to stick or twist, whether to call, and when it looks like your luck isn’t in, you can walk away. As long as you manage your bankroll correctly, you can stay ahead of things.

Bonus offers

With sports betting, you’re likely to get one bonus when you sign up, and occasional offers thereafter depending on the bookmaker and often on seasonal factors (such as a World Cup or Grand National). The offer will usually be a free bet, and if that wins you’ll get to keep the winnings, but not the initial stake – it’s like the bookmaker is lending you money to make the bet, which you then pay back on winning.

Casino betting tends to offer up more bonuses, including an initial signup bonus with some free spins thrown in. The main offer is usually a matched deposit bonus, although there are some no deposit bonuses in Ireland at certain casinos. One thing you will find is that unlike most sports betting bonuses, there may be wagering requirements attached to the bonus – the less they are, the better for you as a bettor.

Background knowledge

To bet on sports, you’re going to need to have some knowledge on the sport in question. You can bet speculatively on some events, of course, but it’s a very ineffective way of betting. Most people tend to stick to sports they’re already a fan of. They’ll usually know who is most likely to win a match or a race, and bet on the events where the bookmakers are offering value.

In casino betting, you need to know the rules of the game, but there is really no background knowledge that can tell you when the roulette wheel will land on red, or the Player hand will win in a game of Baccarat. No amount of analysis will tell you when a slots game will play out. There is definitely more luck involved in casino betting, but this doesn’t mean you can’t improve your chances of winning, you just need to be familiar with strategy.

There is no consensus on which form of betting is better, more lucrative or more enjoyable for the player – that decision is down to you entirely. But the above factors will hopefully help you make that decision.