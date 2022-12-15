SEO Coaching for Faster Online Success

15 December 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Search engine optimization or SEO is a critical ingredient in every digital marketing strategy.

Social media, email marketing, and online advertising also play an important role in improving the online visibility of your brand, reaching your target audience, and generating new leads. Still, there’s a reason why you should focus your efforts on SEO – 68% of online experiences begin with a search engine.

What this means is that you should make sure your website ranks well on search engines because 75% of searchers never scroll past the first page of search results.

With the help of an SEO agency, it will be easy for your potential customers to find your website, and you’ll be able to generate more high-quality traffic.

Here’s what you can expect if you hire an SEO coach.

A Strong Online Presence

No matter how your content is good, it won’t get you very far unless you build a strong online presence. Part of this includes looking at things like a product-led growth strategy for saas companies.

Building links is the practice of getting authority websites to link to the content on your website. This way, you’re getting a seal of approval in the eyes of Google and your target audience.

If some reputable websites from your industry are linking back to your content, you’ll come across as more trustworthy and credible, which will positively affect your Google rankings.

With the help of your SEO coach, you’ll become well-versed in link building and finding the best strategies to improve your search engine visibility by building your online reputation.