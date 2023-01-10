Carrigaline St Stephens day event raises €3,700 for Charity

10 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline Wren Cheque Presentation

The presentation of cheques, the proceeds of the Carrigaline Wrenboys Street Festival, was made to Marymount Hospice and Enable Ireland at a special event in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Thursday January 5th. Of the total of €3,470.00 collected, a cheque of €1,735 to Marymount was presented by Michael Dineen to James Mulqueen and the €1,735 cheque to Enable Ireland was presented by Fionán Cogan to Maria Desmond, Regional Fundraising Manager Enable Ireland. Cathaoirleach of Comhaltas na Dúglaise Barry Cogan welcomed all to the presentation night, giving a brief history of the 37 year tradition of Carrigaline Wren. He thanked all who helped with the planning and preparation for the festival, Comhaltas, the 50 who dressed up in costume including the Strawboys, the musicians, those who provided the barriers, transported and erected the barriers, Jim Griffin and Ger Healy who provided their lorries, Fionán for the PA, Cork County Council, the Gárdaí for their support, Order of Malta, Bus Éireann, all the collectors and those who contributed. He thanked the Carrigaline Court Hotel who sponsored the presentation night. Maria Desmond spoke of Enable Ireland funding, the organisation which is 70 years in existence and the great work that they do, they now have a number of hubs including one in Carrigaline. James Mulqueen spoke of his family’s connection to Marymount and the great service it provides. The night concluded with a lively session of music, singing, storytelling and dancing.