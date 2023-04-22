WEST CORK: Multinational to donate €5,000 to one local school

22 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Corporate Social Responsibility

In 2022, MSD Brinny created the Growing Sustainability campaign “to reinforce a culture of

environmental sustainability across the area in which we operate, specifically with the next

generation of change makers – children!”

This campaign offers one primary school in the local area a chance to gain support from a

maximum fund of €5,000 for the purposes of Growing Sustainability. We are focusing this

campaign on primary schools to introduce the concept of sustainability early in the

education system.

The primary schools for the 2023 Growing Sustainability campaign are within an 8km radius

of the MSD Brinny site.

• The chosen school will need to demonstrate that they have an existing commitment

to sustainability, e.g. Green Flag.

• All applications need to adhere to the existing corporate social responsibility

guidelines and submission criteria as outlined below.

• No capital investment application will be supported.

• The application will need to demonstrate how the fund will be used to make a

meaningful impact on an existing sustainability project at the school. No new projects

will be considered.

• The chosen school will need to spend the money within 12 months of receiving it.

• The application will need to include “before” photos and details of the project. “After”

photos will be taken approximately 12 months after the chosen school receives

funding.

Submission Criteria

Applicants are asked to submit a document outlining the existing project and the proposed

next phase (max. 500 words), with accompanying images (max. 5 photos/drawings).

Applicants will have 3 weeks to submit this document by email to CSR Brinny

(csrbrinny@merck.com), with Growing Sustainability 2023 Application and the school’s

name in the subject line.

Opening Date Mon. 24th April 2023

Closing Date Fri. 12th May 2023

“The MSD Brinny point of contact, for any questions the school may have regarding this

campaign, is Seán Ruddy (sean.ruddy@merck.com).

Following a selection process, processing of the application will adhere to MSD Ireland’s

compliance requirements and the applicant may be asked to provide additional

documentation to support the application. Awarding of this fund is subject to approval

under the MSD Ireland compliance process.

The school that is awarded the fund in any individual year is excluded from submitting an

application the following year, as under our compliance process we cannot award a donation

to the same recipient in two consecutive years.

MSD Ireland will only use the details submitted in relation to this application. All personal

information will be treated in a completely confidential manner and in accordance with

MSD’s privacy policy.

If your school is successful in receiving funding, MSD Ireland reserve the right to include the

details for corporate reporting and communications purposes, including photography.

Please note: Schools are not obliged to submit an application for consideration. Schools that do

not submit an application are not precluded from any future campaigns.”