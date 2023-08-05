KINSALE: Green Party Rep celebrates refusal of permission for phone masts

5 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Kinsale locals defeat third telecom mast in three years

A third application for a Telecommunications Monopole in three years in the Architectural Conservation area of Kinsale has been refused by Cork County Council this week. The three monopoles, 20m, 18m and 15m have been roundly rejected because of their proximity to housing and the protected town wall, and their impact on scenic amenity views.

Green Party representative and candidate for the Local elections 2023, Marc Ó Riain led the charge with local residents and the Churches.

Marc O’Riain commented;

“We welcome this third refusal by Cork County Council of this completely inappropriate development. At all times and in our submissions, we have made the point that we have no issue with the technology, and we are urging the various operators, Vodafone and Eir, to consider the impact of these large, unsightly, industrial structures close to established housing and architectural heritage.”

“We have been urging the operators to consider integrating telecommunications antennae on existing buildings rather than on new monopoles or masts close to existing housing. There are very few remaining sites in Kinsale where you get a view between the various churches, of the town walls, battlefield sites, and the original Carmelite Abbey graveyard.”

“I continue to find the location of the original mast behind the Garda station and in front of Saint Multose church to be a complete travesty in an area of architectural conservation. It is a shame that the 5G technology, with its very wide bandwidth requires more repeater towers to be located more densely in our towns.”

“We have opportunities to locate antennae and disguise them, so they blend into the character of the town.”

The first, second and third applications for monopoles in 2020, 2021 and 2023 by Vodafone and Eir, were to be located to the rear of the Eir building at the bottom of the Rock in Kinsale. The proposed monopoles were to be located adjacent to the town wall and very close to housing in Friars Court, Friars Lodge and Catholic Walk, and in the case of one house less than 10 meters away. The Council Area Engineer recommended refusal based on the “negative visual impact it would have on the heritage town of Kinsale and its location within a largely residential area”.

The Council Archaeological Officer recommended refusal based on the proposed development would negatively impact on the historic setting of Kinsale town and the adjacent Town Defences … and would significantly detract from the historic character of the town walls by reason of location, proximity, scale and detail.” The senior planner reported that “Notwithstanding the reduction in height of 3m when compared to the monopole proposed under 20/6048 and the submitted documentation, I am of the opinion that the proposed development would be inappropriate, having regard to the scale of the proposal and the sensitive location of the subject site.”

Marc Ó’Riain commenting on the reasons for the refusal said,

”There have now been three pretty damning refusals. The Council want to see the operators explore different sites and different types of solutions. We have illustrated great examples, one not too far away on the former Henry Good’s Mills, where the antennae are located on the corner of the large warehouse and painted green to blend in with the cladding. I would like to thank the local Churches and the local residents who have had to put their time, effort and money in to try and make telecoms operators see sense. We hope they do.”