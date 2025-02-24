PUBLIC VOTE: Select your ‘Cork Business of the Year’ for 2025

24 February 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

The Cork Business Association (CBA) has announced the finalists for its Cork Business of the Year Awards 2025. Recognising excellence, innovation, and dedication across various sectors, these awards celebrate the businesses and individuals driving Cork’s economic and cultural success. The CBA restructured their awards this year and said the quality of entrants was superb.

The shortlist is now open to public vote, and the people of Cork are encouraged to vote for who they want to win at https://corkbusiness.ie/ cba-awards/. Last year 17,500 votes were received, so it’s important to have your say.

The finalists for this year’s awards are:

Best VFI Pub

Costigan’s Pub

The Anglers

Franciscan Well Brewpub

Best Cork Hotel

Clayton Silversprings

Hayfield Manor

Vienna Woods

Best Professional Services

Healy Communications

KSN Horizon

Punch Consulting Engineers

Best Festival or Event

Cork on A Fork Festival

Alpine Skate Trail – Cool Running Events

Cork Craft & Design Fair

Best in Culture, Arts & Tourism

Cork Opera House

Ocean Escapes

Cork Harbour Cruises

Best in Retail

Kilkenny Design

K O’Connell Fishmongers

Herlihy’s Centra

Best Cafe

Perch Coffee & Wine

Golden Bites

Ruaris Kitchen

Best Restaurant

Moody Cafe Vin

Farmgate Cafe

Cornstore Cork

Best Family Business

Neville Jewellers

Dinos Family Chip Shops

The Flying Enterprise & The Courtyard on Sober Lane

Best New Business

EHS International

RHEA Funeral Care

Potteria

Sustainable Business Innovation

Old Oak

Orla McAndrew Food Ltd

Saoirse Ethnic Hands on Deck

These awards are judged by an esteemed independent panel of business leaders and industry experts – the Lord Mayor Cllr Dan Boyle, Deirdre Cole, Fáilte Ireland, Dr Niall O’Keefe, Local Enterprise Office Cork City, Evelyn O’Sullivan, Visit Cork, Martin O Brien, JCD Group, Terence McSweeney, Elis, Alan Healy, the Irish Examiner, and Dave O Brien, Xeinedin. The public vote plays a big part in the decision.

The winners will be revealed at the highly anticipated CBA President’s Dinner at Vienna Woods Hotel on Saturday, 29th March. This prestigious evening will feature a welcome address by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, a keynote speech by European Commissioner Michael McGrath, and will be expertly hosted by renowned radio presenter Matt Cooper. The event is in aid of Parentline, and Cork-born CEO Aileen Hickey will present on the evening.

The President’s Dinner is one of the highlights in Cork’s business calendar (the other being the Chamber Dinner in February). The CBA dinner offers an opportunity to celebrate and network with business leaders and innovators. Attendees can look forward to an exceptional locally sourced menu, created by a unique culinary collaboration between leading Cork chefs including Pamela Kelly (Farmgate Restaurant, English Market), Nicola Alegre (Cask), Kate Lawlor (O’Connell’s Fishmonger), Claire Nash (previously of Nash 19 Restaurant), Hugh Bailey (Vienna Woods Hotel), Paul Ryan (Cork International Airport Hotel), and Alex Petit, (The Metropole Hotel), all showcasing the very best of local produce.

Voting is now open and tickets for the CBA President’s Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards 2025 are on sale and selling quickly, so don’t miss out. See corkbusiness.ie for more.