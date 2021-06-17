Catherine Fulvio’s Summer Cookery Demonstration and Tips to Reduce Food Waste

17 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio will have lots of hacks, ideas and recipe suggestions to share in her Cookery Demonstration this evening at 8pm on Cork County Council’s Environment Department Facebook Page and on the StopFoodWaste Facebook page.

Cork County Council has joined with 13 local authorities to show you how to make the most of barbecues without food waste this summer, launching with a Summer Cookery Demonstration hosted by Catherine Fulvio.

Preparing more food than can be eaten is a waste and not just of food, but of your own time and money. Barbecues can often result in a huge amount of wasted food. With more people choosing to barbecue and dine outdoors this summer, Catherine will show how, with a little bit of preparation and planning, you can cook an amazing barbecue for your guests, while producing less food waste and taking some pressure off you as the host.

Food waste can soar in the Summer, as temperatures rise it can be trickier to stop food spoiling, especially as a barbecue can take place over a whole afternoon or evening. A fact often overlooked is that around a third of all food produced is lost or wasted, and contributes to between 8 and 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Irish households produce over 250,000 tonnes of food waste per year, at a cost of €700 per household.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley says,

“It is worth considering that food waste contributes significantly to climate change. Growing, processing, packaging and transporting of food uses energy and resources, and when we throw food away it rots and releases yet more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. It is great to see celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio involved in this campaign, giving her expert tips and advice on how to enjoy Summer barbecues with some good food management tips on how to reduce food waste, save money and help the planet.”

Catherine Fulvio is delighted to be involved in this campaign, as reducing food waste is something that she holds close to her heart.