Privacy Policy In order to receive information about your Personal Data, the purposes and the parties the Data is shared with, contact the Owner.

Owner and Data Controller TheCork.ie Owner contact email: news@TheCork.ie

Types of Data collected The owner does not provide a list of Personal Data types collected. Complete details on each type of Personal Data collected are provided in the dedicated sections of this privacy policy or by specific explanation texts displayed prior to the Data collection.

Personal Data may be freely provided by the User, or, in case of Usage Data, collected automatically when using this Application.

Unless specified otherwise, all Data requested by this Application is mandatory and failure to provide this Data may make it impossible for this Application to provide its services. In cases where this Application specifically states that some Data is not mandatory, Users are free not to communicate this Data without consequences to the availability or the functioning of the Service.

Users who are uncertain about which Personal Data is mandatory are welcome to contact the Owner.

Any use of Cookies – or of other tracking tools – by this Application or by the owners of third-party services used by this Application serves the purpose of providing the Service required by the User, in addition to any other purposes described in the present document and in the Cookie Policy, if available. Users are responsible for any third-party Personal Data obtained, published or shared through this Application and confirm that they have the third party’s consent to provide the Data to the Owner.

Mode and place of processing the Data Methods of processing The Owner takes appropriate security measures to prevent unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, or unauthorized destruction of the Data.

The Data processing is carried out using computers and/or IT enabled tools, following organizational procedures and modes strictly related to the purposes indicated. In addition to the Owner, in some cases, the Data may be accessible to certain types of persons in charge, involved with the operation of this Application (administration, sales, marketing, legal, system administration) or external parties (such as third-party technical service providers, mail carriers, hosting providers, IT companies, communications agencies) appointed, if necessary, as Data Processors by the Owner. The updated list of these parties may be requested from the Owner at any time. Legal basis of processing The Owner may process Personal Data relating to Users if one of the following applies: Users have given their consent for one or more specific purposes. Note: Under some legislations the Owner may be allowed to process Personal Data until the User objects to such processing (“opt-out”), without having to rely on consent or any other of the following legal bases. This, however, does not apply, whenever the processing of Personal Data is subject to European data protection law;

provision of Data is necessary for the performance of an agreement with the User and/or for any pre-contractual obligations thereof;

processing is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which the Owner is subject;

processing is related to a task that is carried out in the public interest or in the exercise of official authority vested in the Owner;

processing is necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by the Owner or by a third party. In any case, the Owner will gladly help to clarify the specific legal basis that applies to the processing, and in particular whether the provision of Personal Data is a statutory or contractual requirement, or a requirement necessary to enter into a contract. Place The Data is processed at the Owner’s operating offices and in any other places where the parties involved in the processing are located. Depending on the User’s location, data transfers may involve transferring the User’s Data to a country other than their own. To find out more about the place of processing of such transferred Data, Users can check the section containing details about the processing of Personal Data. Users are also entitled to learn about the legal basis of Data transfers to a country outside the European Union or to any international organization governed by public international law or set up by two or more countries, such as the UN, and about the security measures taken by the Owner to safeguard their Data. If any such transfer takes place, Users can find out more by checking the relevant sections of this document or inquire with the Owner using the information provided in the contact section. Retention time Personal Data shall be processed and stored for as long as required by the purpose they have been collected for. Therefore: Personal Data collected for purposes related to the performance of a contract between the Owner and the User shall be retained until such contract has been fully performed.

Personal Data collected for the purposes of the Owner’s legitimate interests shall be retained as long as needed to fulfill such purposes. Users may find specific information regarding the legitimate interests pursued by the Owner within the relevant sections of this document or by contacting the Owner. The Owner may be allowed to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever the User has given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Furthermore, the Owner may be obliged to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever required to do so for the performance of a legal obligation or upon order of an authority. Once the retention period expires, Personal Data shall be deleted. Therefore, the right of access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after expiration of the retention period.

The rights of Users Users may exercise certain rights regarding their Data processed by the Owner. In particular, Users have the right to do the following: Withdraw their consent at any time. Users have the right to withdraw consent where they have previously given their consent to the processing of their Personal Data.

Users have the right to withdraw consent where they have previously given their consent to the processing of their Personal Data. Object to processing of their Data. Users have the right to object to the processing of their Data if the processing is carried out on a legal basis other than consent. Further details are provided in the dedicated section below.

Users have the right to object to the processing of their Data if the processing is carried out on a legal basis other than consent. Further details are provided in the dedicated section below. Access their Data. Users have the right to learn if Data is being processed by the Owner, obtain disclosure regarding certain aspects of the processing and obtain a copy of the Data undergoing processing.

Users have the right to learn if Data is being processed by the Owner, obtain disclosure regarding certain aspects of the processing and obtain a copy of the Data undergoing processing. Verify and seek rectification. Users have the right to verify the accuracy of their Data and ask for it to be updated or corrected.

Users have the right to verify the accuracy of their Data and ask for it to be updated or corrected. Restrict the processing of their Data. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to restrict the processing of their Data. In this case, the Owner will not process their Data for any purpose other than storing it.

Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to restrict the processing of their Data. In this case, the Owner will not process their Data for any purpose other than storing it. Have their Personal Data deleted or otherwise removed. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to obtain the erasure of their Data from the Owner.

Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to obtain the erasure of their Data from the Owner. Receive their Data and have it transferred to another controller. Users have the right to receive their Data in a structured, commonly used and machine readable format and, if technically feasible, to have it transmitted to another controller without any hindrance. This provision is applicable provided that the Data is processed by automated means and that the processing is based on the User’s consent, on a contract which the User is part of or on pre-contractual obligations thereof.

Users have the right to receive their Data in a structured, commonly used and machine readable format and, if technically feasible, to have it transmitted to another controller without any hindrance. This provision is applicable provided that the Data is processed by automated means and that the processing is based on the User’s consent, on a contract which the User is part of or on pre-contractual obligations thereof. Lodge a complaint. Users have the right to bring a claim before their competent data protection authority. Details about the right to object to processing Where Personal Data is processed for a public interest, in the exercise of an official authority vested in the Owner or for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by the Owner, Users may object to such processing by providing a ground related to their particular situation to justify the objection. Users must know that, however, should their Personal Data be processed for direct marketing purposes, they can object to that processing at any time without providing any justification. To learn, whether the Owner is processing Personal Data for direct marketing purposes, Users may refer to the relevant sections of this document. How to exercise these rights Any requests to exercise User rights can be directed to the Owner through the contact details provided in this document. These requests can be exercised free of charge and will be addressed by the Owner as early as possible and always within one month.

Additional information about Data collection and processing Legal action The User’s Personal Data may be used for legal purposes by the Owner in Court or in the stages leading to possible legal action arising from improper use of this Application or the related Services.

The User declares to be aware that the Owner may be required to reveal personal data upon request of public authorities. Additional information about User’s Personal Data In addition to the information contained in this privacy policy, this Application may provide the User with additional and contextual information concerning particular Services or the collection and processing of Personal Data upon request. System logs and maintenance For operation and maintenance purposes, this Application and any third-party services may collect files that record interaction with this Application (System logs) or use other Personal Data (such as the IP Address) for this purpose. Information not contained in this policy More details concerning the collection or processing of Personal Data may be requested from the Owner at any time. Please see the contact information at the beginning of this document. How “Do Not Track” requests are handled This Application does not support “Do Not Track” requests.

To determine whether any of the third-party services it uses honor the “Do Not Track” requests, please read their privacy policies. Changes to this privacy policy The Owner reserves the right to make changes to this privacy policy at any time by notifying its Users on this page and possibly within this Application and/or – as far as technically and legally feasible – sending a notice to Users via any contact information available to the Owner. It is strongly recommended to check this page often, referring to the date of the last modification listed at the bottom. Should the changes affect processing activities performed on the basis of the User’s consent, the Owner shall collect new consent from the User, where required.

Information for Californian consumers This part of the document integrates with and supplements the information contained in the rest of the privacy policy and is provided by the business running this Application and, if the case may be, its parent, subsidiaries and affiliates (for the purposes of this section referred to collectively as “we”, “us”, “our”). The provisions contained in this section apply to all Users (Users are referred to below, simply as “you”, “your”, “yours”), who are consumers residing in the state of California, United States of America, according to the “California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018” (the “CCPA”), as updated by the “California Privacy Rights Act” (the “CPRA”) and subsequent regulations. For such consumers, these provisions supersede any other possibly divergent or conflicting provisions contained in the privacy policy. This part of the document uses the term “personal information“ as defined in the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA/CPRA). Notice at collection Categories of personal information collected, used, sold, or shared In this section we summarize the categories of personal information that we’ve collected, used, sold, or shared and the purposes thereof. You can read about these activities in detail in the section titled “Detailed information on the processing of Personal Data” within this document. Information we collect: the categories of personal information we collect We have collected the following categories of personal information about you: . We do not collect sensitive personal information. We will not collect additional categories of personal information without notifying you. What are the purposes for which we use your personal information? We may use your personal information to allow the operational functioning of this Application and features thereof (“business purposes”). In such cases, your personal information will be processed in a fashion necessary and proportionate to the business purpose for which it was collected, and strictly within the limits of compatible operational purposes. We may also use your personal information for other reasons such as for commercial purposes (as indicated within the section “Detailed information on the processing of Personal Data” within this document), as well as for complying with the law and defending our rights before the competent authorities where our rights and interests are threatened or we suffer an actual damage. We won’t process your information for unexpected purposes, or for purposes incompatible with the purposes originally disclosed, without your consent. How long do we keep your personal information? Unless stated otherwise inside the “Detailed information on the processing of Personal Data” section, we will not retain your personal information for longer than is reasonably necessary for the purpose(s) they have been collected for. How we collect information: what are the sources of the personal information we collect? We collect the above-mentioned categories of personal information, either directly or indirectly, from you when you use this Application. For example, you directly provide your personal information when you submit requests via any forms on this Application. You also provide personal information indirectly when you navigate this Application, as personal information about you is automatically observed and collected. How we use the information we collect: disclosing of your personal information with third parties for a business purpose We do not disclose your personal information to third parties. For our purposes, the word “third party” means “a person who is not any of the following: a service provider or a contractor, as defined by the CCPA. No sale of your personal information We do not sell or share your personal information. In case we should decide to, we will inform you beforehand and will grant your right to opt out of such a sale. Your privacy rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act and how to exercise them The right to access personal information: the right to know and to portability You have the right to request that we disclose to you: the categories of personal information that we collect about you;

the sources from which the personal information is collected;

the purposes for which we use your information;

to whom we disclose such information;

the specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you. You also have the right to know what personal information is sold or shared and to whom. In particular, you have the right to request two separate lists from us where we disclose: the categories of personal information that we sold or shared about you and the categories of third parties to whom the personal information was sold or shared;

the categories of personal information that we disclosed about you for a business purpose and the categories of persons to whom it was disclosed for a business purpose. The disclosure described above will be limited to the personal information collected or used over the past 12 months. If we deliver our response electronically, the information enclosed will be “portable”, i.e. delivered in an easily usable format to enable you to transmit the information to another entity without hindrance – provided that this is technically feasible. The right to request the deletion of your personal information You have the right to request that we delete any of your personal information, subject to exceptions set forth by the law (such as, including but not limited to, where the information is used to identify and repair errors on this Application, to detect security incidents and protect against fraudulent or illegal activities, to exercise certain rights etc.). If no legal exception applies, as a result of exercising your right, we will delete your personal information and notify any of our service providers and all third parties to whom we have sold or shared the personal information to do so – provided that this is technically feasible and doesn’t involve disproportionate effort. The right to correct inaccurate personal information You have the right to request that we correct any inaccurate personal information we maintain about you, taking into account the nature of the personal information and the purposes of the processing of the personal information. The right to opt out of sale or sharing of personal information and to limit the use of your sensitive personal information You have the right to opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information. You also have the right to request that we limit our use or disclosure of your sensitive personal information. The right of no retaliation following opt-out or exercise of other rights (the right to non-discrimination) We will not discriminate against you for exercising your rights under the CCPA. This means that we will not discriminate against you, including, but not limited to, by denying goods or services, charging you a different price, or providing a different level or quality of goods or services just because you exercised your consumer privacy rights. However, if you refuse to provide your personal information to us or ask us to delete or stop selling your personal information, and that personal information or sale is necessary for us to provide you with goods or services, we may not be able to complete that transaction. To the extent permitted by the law, we may offer you promotions, discounts, and other deals in exchange for collecting, keeping, or selling your personal information, provided that the financial incentive offered is reasonably related to the value of your personal information. How to exercise your rights To exercise the rights described above, you need to submit your verifiable request to us by contacting us via the details provided in this document. For us to respond to your request, it’s necessary that we know who you are. Therefore, you can only exercise the above rights by making a verifiable request which must: provide sufficient information that allows us to reasonably verify you are the person about whom we collected personal information or an authorized representative;

describe your request with sufficient detail that allows us to properly understand, evaluate, and respond to it. We will not respond to any request if we are unable to verify your identity and therefore confirm the personal information in our possession actually relates to you. Making a verifiable consumer request does not require you to create an account with us. We will use any personal information collected from you in connection with the verification of your request solely for the purposes of verification and shall not further disclose the personal information, retain it longer than necessary for purposes of verification, or use it for unrelated purposes. If you cannot personally submit a verifiable request, you can authorize a person registered with the California Secretary of State to act on your behalf. If you are an adult, you can make a verifiable request on behalf of a minor under your parental authority. You can submit a maximum number of 2 requests over a period of 12 months. How and when we are expected to handle your request We will confirm receipt of your verifiable request within 10 days and provide information about how we will process your request. We will respond to your request within 45 days of its receipt. Should we need more time, we will explain to you the reasons why, and how much more time we need. In this regard, please note that we may take up to 90 days to fulfill your request. Our disclosure(s) will cover the preceding 12-month period. Only with regard to personal information collected on or after January 1, 2022, you have the right to request that we disclose information beyond the 12-month period, and we will provide them to you unless doing so proves impossible or would involve a disproportionate effort. Should we deny your request, we will explain you the reasons behind our denial. We do not charge a fee to process or respond to your verifiable request unless such request is manifestly unfounded or excessive. In such cases, we may charge a reasonable fee, or refuse to act on the request. In either case, we will communicate our choices and explain the reasons behind it.

Information for Virginia consumers This part of the document integrates with and supplements the information contained in the rest of the privacy policy and is provided by the controller running this Application and, if the case may be, its parent, subsidiaries and affiliates (for the purposes of this section referred to collectively as “we”, “us”, “our”). The provisions contained in this section apply to all Users (Users are referred to below, simply as “you”, “your”, “yours”), who are consumers residing in the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to the “Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act” (the “VCDPA”), and, for such consumers, these provisions supersede any other possibly divergent or conflicting provisions contained in the privacy policy. This part of the document uses the term “personal data” as defined in the VCDPA. Categories of personal data processed In this section, we summarize the categories of personal data that we’ve processed and the purposes thereof. You can read about these activities in detail in the section titled “Detailed information on the processing of Persona Data” within this document. Categories of personal data we collect We have collected the following categories of personal data: We do not collect sensitive data. We will not collect additional categories of personal data without notifying you. Why we process your personal data To find out why we process your personal data, you can read the sections titled “Detailed information on the processing of Personal Data” and “The purposes of processing” within this document. We won’t process your information for unexpected purposes, or for purposes incompatible with the purposes originally disclosed, without your consent.

You can freely give, deny, or withdraw such consent at any time using the contact details provided in this document. How we use the data we collect: sharing of your personal data with third parties We do not share nor disclose your personal data with third parties.

For our purposes, the word “third party” means “a natural or legal person, public authority, agency, or body other than the consumer, controller, processor, or an affiliate of the processor or the controller” as defined by the VCDPA. Sale of your personal data We do not sell your personal data. In case we should decide to, we will inform you beforehand and will grant your right to opt out of such a sale. Processing of your personal data for targeted advertising We do not process your personal data for targeted advertising. If we decide to do so, we will inform you beforehand and will grant your right to opt out of the processing of your personal data for targeted advertising. Your privacy rights under the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act and how to exercise them You may exercise certain rights regarding your data processed by us. In particular, you have the right to do the following: access personal data: the right to know. You have the right to request that we confirm whether or not we are processing your personal data. You also have the right to access such personal data.

You have the right to request that we confirm whether or not we are processing your personal data. You also have the right to access such personal data. correct inaccurate personal data. You have the right to request that we correct any inaccurate personal data we maintain about you, taking into account the nature of the personal data and the purposes of the processing of the personal data.

You have the right to request that we correct any inaccurate personal data we maintain about you, taking into account the nature of the personal data and the purposes of the processing of the personal data. request the deletion of your personal data. You have the right to request that we delete any of your personal data.

You have the right to request that we delete any of your personal data. obtain a copy of your personal data. We will provide your personal data in a portable and usable format that allows you to transfer data easily to another entity – provided that this is technically feasible.

We will provide your personal data in a portable and usable format that allows you to transfer data easily to another entity – provided that this is technically feasible. opt out of the processing of your personal data for the purposes of targeted advertising , the sale of personal data , or profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects concerning you.

, the , or in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects concerning you. non-discrimination. We will not discriminate against you for exercising your rights under the VCDPA. This means that we will not, among other things, deny goods or services, charge you a different price, or provide a different level or quality of goods or services just because you exercised your consumer privacy rights. However, if you refuse to provide your personal data to us or ask us to delete or stop selling your personal data, and that personal data or sale is necessary for us to provide you with goods or services, we may not be able to complete that transaction. To the extent permitted by the law, we may offer a different price, rate, level, quality, or selection of goods or services to you, including offering goods or services for no fee, if you have exercised your right to opt out, or our offer is related to your voluntary participation in a bona fide loyalty, rewards, premium features, discounts, or club card program. How to exercise your rights To exercise the rights described above, you need to submit your request to us by contacting us via the contact details provided in this document. For us to respond to your request, we need to know who you are. We will not respond to any request if we are unable to verify your identity using commercially reasonable efforts and therefore confirm that the personal data in our possession actually relates to you. In such cases, we may request that you provide additional information which is reasonably necessary to authenticate you and your request. Making a consumer request does not require you to create an account with us. However, we may require you to use your existing account. We will use any personal data collected from you in connection with your request solely for the purposes of authentication, without further disclosing the personal data, retaining it longer than necessary for purposes of authentication, or using it for unrelated purposes. If you are an adult, you can make a request on behalf of a minor under your parental authority. How and when we are expected to handle your request We will respond to your request without undue delay, but in all cases and at the latest within 45 days of its receipt. Should we need more time, we will explain to you the reasons why, and how much more time we need. In this regard, please note that we may take up to 90 days to fulfill your request. Should we deny your request, we will explain to you the reasons behind our denial without undue delay, but in all cases and at the latest within 45 days of receipt of the request. It is your right to appeal such decision by submitting a request to us via the details provided in this document. Within 60 days of receipt of the appeal, we will inform you in writing of any action taken or not taken in response to the appeal, including a written explanation of the reasons for the decisions. If the appeal is denied you may contact the Attorney General to submit a complaint. We do not charge a fee to respond to your request, for up to two requests per year. If your request is manifestly unfounded, excessive or repetitive, we may charge a reasonable fee or refuse to act on the request. In either case, we will communicate our choices and explain the reasons behind them.