Time for Defibrillators across Cork city

17 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, and Cllr Mick Nugent have called on the government and Cork City Council to work with local clubs and voluntary groups to install defibrillators for public access in Cork North Central.

Deputy Gould said:

“I wrote to Cork City Council and Eir a couple of weeks ago to urge them to work on turning old phone boxes into defibrillators…

“These would be ideal – they are visible, accessible and practically redundant now..

“We all saw the scenes on Saturday and they served to remind us of the importance of defibrillators as the player’s life was saved, thanks to the work of the medics and use of AED.

“The importance of defibrillators was also highlighted in Cork, this month, when a man’s life was saved outside the Penney’s Store by the Gardaí, who resuscitated him through the aide of AED. If used by a trained person, it increases the survival rate from sudden cardiac arrest by 50% if CPR and defibrillation occurs within the first four minutes of the incident.

“I would urge people to ensure that you are aware of the nearest defibrillator in your locality and that, where possible, you know how to use this.

“I am calling on Cork City Council and the government to work with local clubs and voluntary groups in Cork North Central to provide them with the funding to set up defibrillators in public areas and to monitor these defibrillators on an ongoing basis to ensure that they are up to standard.

“Currently, figures from the Irish Red Cross show that there are around 8,000-10,000 public access defibrillators that are available across the state, many of which are not for public access and are not maintained on an ongoing basis.

“I have written to various Ministers asking them to consider supplying funding to community groups and public facilities, such as Garda stations, to support them in installing defibrillators. We need to take this extremely seriously and if it saves one life, then it is a success.”

Cllr Nugent said:

“The possibility that people’s lives could be saved by visible access to these cannot be dismissed. Organisations shouldn’t have to fundraise for the installation, maintenance and upkeep of life saving equipment.”