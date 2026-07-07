Cork City FC continue partnership with Mardyke Arena UCC

7 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are to continue their partnership with the Mardyke Arena UCC with a change in focus towards the Mardyke Arena High Performance support facilities.

The Mardyke High Performance gym supports elite athletes and provides specialist coaching, state-of-the-art equipment, recovery programmes, performance tracking technology, and dedicated strength and conditioning and athlete support services, with all of these facilities available to City’s men’s and women’s teams as required.

The previous partnership between the club and the Mardyke Arena which has existed since 2012 was a general partnership which gave Cork City FC players access to the Arena’s world-class facilities.

In recognition of the partnership, the Mardyke Arena High Performance logo appears on the jersey sleeves of both the men and women’s teams and on signage at the Munster FA Turners Cross Stadium.

Speaking about the evolution of the partnership, Christine Moloney, CEO of Mardyke Leisure (UCC) DAC said: “”We are delighted to continue and strengthen our long-standing partnership with Cork City FC through the Mardyke Arena UCC High Performance programme. While our relationship with the Club extends back more than fourteen years, this enhanced partnership reflects the significant development of our High Performance facilities, services and expertise.”

“Our vision is to establish Mardyke Arena UCC as a leading high-performance hub for athletes and teams across Munster and Ireland. Through excellent training facilities, performance testing, athlete monitoring, recovery services and specialist coaching support, we are creating an environment where athletes can maximise their potential and perform at the highest level. Cork City FC’s commitment to excellence aligns strongly with our own ambitions, and we are proud to support both the men’s and women’s teams on their performance journey. This partnership is about much more than facility access; it is about creating an integrated high-performance environment that helps athletes and teams achieve sustained success.”

Cork City’s Chief Operating Officer, Éanna Buckley said: “We are delighted to announce this renewed and evolved partnership with the Mardyke Arena UCC. Having access to their state of the art facilities is very beneficial for both our men’s and women’s teams, along with the support of their expert staff. The Mardyke Arena High Performance facilities are an incredible asset for our players and staff. I would like to thank Christine (Moloney) and her team for their ongoing support.”