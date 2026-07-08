Cork Week 2026 – Race Day 2 Report

8 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Brilliant sunshine greeted competitors for Race Day Two at Cork Week 2026 on Tuesday 7 July, with Crosshaven and Cork Harbour bathed in summer light from early morning. A north-westerly gradient breeze was in place before racing, but by the time the fleets were getting underway the breeze had swung south-westerly, and the tide had gone with the breeze for a smoother sea state than the opening day. The wind built through the day from a light start topping out at 15 knots for some fleets. Bathed in sunshine, sailors grinning from ear to ear, enjoyed an excellent day of racing at Cork Week.

The programme again showed the variety that makes Cork Week such a distinctive regatta. IRC 0 and IRC 1 raced a coastal course, while IRC 2 and IRC 3 moved onto laid-course racing. Coastal 1 and 2 continued with coastal racing, the Etchells Europeans and the Sportsboat Cup returned to short-course laid racing, and the Non-Spinnaker fleet had a laid-course day. Meanwhile, the Beaufort Cup fleet was completing its offshore race around the Fastnet, bringing another layer of drama to a busy second day of racing off Cork Harbour and the Western Approaches.

Beaufort Cup

The Beaufort Cup Fastnet Race developed into a superb head-to-head battle on the water between Baltimore RNLI and Simon Coveney’s Waterfront (Coveney’s new Cobh based business is waterfrontadvisory.ie) from the Royal Cork, with both teams trading advantages around one of offshore racing’s most famous landmarks. However, there was also a final twist to the tail, after IRC time correction, the battle for second was won by The Defence Forces SC J/109 Artful Dodger, skippered by Brian Mathews by a mere 41 seconds after 120 miles of racing.

After a race-long fight, Baltimore Lifeboat took Line Honours by about two miles from Waterfront, as well as the race win after IRC time correction.

Robert O’Leary, skipper of Baltimore Lifeboat, commented: “We knew Waterfront would be quick upwind, and Simon (Coveney) and the team sailed a brilliant race almost all the way to the Rock. For the first half the tide was with us, but there was better breeze along the shoreline, so we stayed inshore and tried to be on the right of the competition. Around Baltimore and Gascanane Sound, we went right in close, got a strong right-hander and that helped us get past Waterfront. Local knowledge definitely helps there and we have fishermen and sailors from the area racing on board. Coming around the Fastnet in fog was a daunting moment, even though Baltimore is only about ten miles away, the Fastnet is a special place for any sailor. Downwind after rounding the Fastnet, Waterfront would not let us go, in fact they got ahead, but we knew they owed us time, so we just had to hang in there, wait for the transition and we retook the lead, we sailed the boat well all the way home and fortunately the breeze held for us.”

Pat Collins, Baltimore RNLI Coxswain, added: “We are very proud of Baltimore RNLI, it is a fantastic station. For this race we had a great crew, and just like our Station, everyone played their part. Going around the Fastnet is always special; it is an iconic rock and an iconic moment. It was not an easy race, but that is what makes it worthwhile. This was a real team effort, and all the little decisions paid off. We have come second in this race twice, so we are thrilled to win it, but we still have the inshore racing – the Beaufort Cup is not won yet!”

The Beaufort Cup continues to its climax with inshore racing for the fleet as they join the full Cork Week fleet tomorrow, Wednesday 8 July, for three days of inshore racing.

IRC 0 & IRC 1

The big-boat IRC fleets were sent on a coastal course for Race Day Two, making full use of the south-westerly breeze as it powered up during the day. With the breeze up to around 14 knots, the racing placed the emphasis on boat speed, sail handling and tactical decisions around the headlands and tidal flows of Cork Harbour and the Western Approaches.

In IRC 0, the coastal course produced a win for Michael and Richard Evans’ Howth YC J/112 The Big Picture, which corrected out ahead of Nick Southward’s J/122 Whiskey Jack. Simon Britten’s One Tonner Hero completed the podium for Portishead Cruising Club.

In IRC 1, the J/109s filled the podium after a close race on the coastal course. Barry Cunningham’s Chimaera, representing RCYC & RIYC, took the win on corrected time, finishing just over a minute ahead of Andy Williams’ Ctrl-J from Portishead Cruising Club. John Maybury’s Joker 2 from RIYC completed the top three.

Etchells Europeans

The Etchells Europeans added another layer of one-design intensity to Cork Week, with the fleet racing on short-course laid tracks designed to test precision as well as boat-to-boat combat. As always, the emphasis was on starting well, holding lanes and making small tactical gains in a fleet where the margins are always tight.

Chris Hampton’s Tango from Royal Brighton YC (AUS) continued to set the benchmark, posting five race wins from the six races sailed so far. With one discard applied, Tango leads the championship on five net points after an outstanding display of consistency.

Shaun Frohlich’s Exabyte, representing RSrnYC & RORC, sits second overall, with Andrew Crosbie’s Royal Cork YC Knot on Call in third. Crosbie’s team delivered a strong performance, including a win in Race 5, to hold a place on the championship podium.

IRC 2 & IRC 3

IRC 2 and IRC 3 switched to laid-course racing on Tuesday, bringing a more technical test after the opening day’s coastal racing. Clean starts, sharp manoeuvres and consistent crew work were at a premium.

A dominant performance from James Dwyer’s Royal Cork YC Swuzzlebubble shines out at Cork Week, with the Farr Half Tonner posting a perfect scoreline from four races sailed. Four bullets from four races gives Swuzzlebubble a clear lead after an excellent display over two days.

Ronan Downing’s Royal Cork YC Miss Whiplash is second overall, with Royal St George YC’s Allig8r, owned by P Levins, B Foley and C Twomey, third after a consistent series.

IRC 3 also has a perfect scoreline, with Sam Laidlaw’s Quarter Tonner BLT from the Royal Yacht Squadron winning all four races sailed so far. The fleet has been highly competitive behind, but BLT has set the standard with an outstanding run of consistency on the laid course.

Anton Korshunov’s Howth YC Quarter Tonner Symmetry holds second overall, with James Waugh’s County Antrim YC Hellaby Puffin in third after a solid series of results. Royal Cork YC boats Obsession and North Star remain close behind in fourth and fifth.

Coastal 1 & Coastal 2

The Coastal fleets returned to another day of coastal racing, with bright sunshine and a solid breeze delivering classic Cork Week conditions. These classes had a top mark of Daunt Rock, with rewards for boat speed as well as local knowledge, reading the tide, and wind bend that make racing off Crosshaven such a distinctive challenge.

Coastal 1 remains wide open after three races, with the second coastal race shaking up the leaderboard. Robin Young’s Royal Northern & Clyde YC J/109 Jings leads overall after adding a race win to Monday’s second place. Frank Whelan’s Greystones SC El Syd is just one point behind in second, with Royal Cork YC’s Joyride, sailed by Tim McCarthy and Wan Waterman in third.

Robin Young, owner-driver of the J/109 Jings, commented: “It was glorious out there, the best day on the water so far this week. We started bang on time, the sea breeze kicked in at about eight knots, then built to 15 knots as we went up the coast and back in again. It was beautiful. The key for us was to work the shore: hit the headlands, don’t go into the bays, take the tide up the shore and keep doing that all the way. On the way back we held the spinnaker for as long as we could, then had to drop it for a tight reach before getting another one up, and we came into the mark pretty hot. The crew were great. It is all about them, not me; sailing Jings well is a proper team game. The magic moment was coming back into Cork Harbour, finishing 500 metres from the berth, knowing the job was done. Then you come ashore for a Mount Gay and a T-shirt. That is Cork Week.”

In Coastal 2, Paddy Kyne’s Howth YC Maximus has made the strongest possible start, winning both races sailed so far to lead the class on a perfect two points. Behind Maximus, the battle for second is tight, with George Radley Jnr & Snr’s Cove SC Tuco level on points with Royal Cork YC’s Mallard, sailed by Kieran Collins, but ahead on countback.

Non-Spinnaker 1 & 2

The Non-Spinnaker fleet moved onto a laid course for Race Day Two, with a triangular course which included a gybe mark. The day rewarded tidy crew work around the marks.

In Non-Spinnaker 1, the McGrath family’s Royal Cork YC Big Mac leads the class. Kieran O’Brien’s Royal Cork YC Magnet has been impressively consistent and sits second Aidan Heffernan’s Dehler 36 Indulgence is third . The class remains close, with every start and mark rounding carrying real value in a fleet where steady boat handling is proving just as important as outright speed.

Tom McGrath, driver of the McGrath family’s Dehler 34 Big Mac, commented: “It was glorious out there today. For us, the key was getting a clear start and sailing our own race. There are a lot of bigger boats in the fleet that owe us time, so we wanted space, clear air and the ability to tack when we liked. The committee boat end looked favoured, but if the space was not there, we were happy to sail away down the line and make sure we could get on the shifts. We started with the Class 2 fleet as well, so there were more than 20 boats on the line and keeping the boat free was really important.

We changed to the Number 2 jib for the second race but, but it was a little under powered so in 13 or 14 knots, flat water and sunshine, it was just perfect racing. Big Mac is very much a family boat. My brother, father and mother sail with us, the girlfriends are on board as well, and a few mates fill the other spots. After the first race we knew we had done pretty well, so we said: let’s enjoy the day. That is what it is all about.”

Sportsboat Cup

The Sportsboat Cup continued with short-course laid racing, delivering another high-intensity day for one of Cork Week’s most dynamic fleets. In bright sunshine and a strengthening breeze, the racing was sub-surfing but still sharp, physical and unforgiving. Every start, shift and manoeuvre carried real weight.

The Sportsboat Cup continues to be dominated by Trevor D’Arcy’s Carrickfergus SC Sheep Dawg, with the VX One posting a near-perfect scoreline across six races. With one discard applied, Sheep Dawg counts five wins from five races to lead the class. Behind the leader, the battle for second is tied on points. Matthew McClernon’s Carrickfergus SC Blur holds second overall on countback from Ian Patterson’s East Antrim BC Sid, with both boats on 14 net points after six races.

After racing, the Cork Week Village at the Royal Cork Yacht Club was in full swing. Hot sunshine, cold drinks and a cracking day on the racecourse made for a lively evening ashore, with the bars packed and the pop-up restaurants doing brisk business, the crews were swapping stories from a memorable second day at Cork Week.

Racing at the world-famous Cork Week continuesWednesday 8 July, with one of the regatta’s signature days. All fleets will race inside Cork Harbour, where reading the shifts, tide and local effects is always a close-run test of risk and reward.