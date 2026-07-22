What happens when something goes wrong in a live casino game

22 July 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Live casino games run in real time, with no ability to pause or rewind. That setup raises a fair question: what actually happens if something goes wrong mid-round, whether it’s a technical fault, a stream dropout, or an error at the table itself.

If you choose to play casino games on a licensed platform, there are formal procedures in place for exactly these situations. Understanding them means you know what to expect if you’re ever on the wrong side of an interruption.

When the stream drops on your end

The most common issue players encounter isn’t a fault with the game, it’s a connection problem on the player’s side. If your stream cuts out mid-round, the game doesn’t stop. It continues in the studio regardless of what you can see.

Your bet is recorded on the server the moment it’s placed. If the round completes while you’re disconnected, the outcome is logged and your balance will reflect it when you reconnect. Refreshing the game or reopening the app is usually enough to pick up from where the session left off.

When the fault is at the studio

Technical issues within the studio are less common but do occur. Live casino operators work with dedicated supervisors who monitor every table throughout a session. If a fault is detected (a camera failure, a dealing irregularity, or a system error) the supervisor can intervene directly.

If a round cannot be completed fairly, the standard industry approach is for the round to be voided. Bets placed in that round are returned rather than settled on a potentially compromised outcome. This is covered by the “malfunction voids all pays and plays” principle that applies across licensed operators. It means neither the player nor the operator benefits from a faulty round, the affected bets are simply cancelled.

All live casino sessions are recorded. If a dispute arises about what happened during a round, the operator can review the footage and game logs. Regulators, including the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland, which began operations in March 2025, can also request these records as part of oversight procedures.

What to do if you think something has gone wrong

If you believe a round has settled incorrectly, the first step is to contact the operator’s support team as soon as possible. Note the time, the game you were playing, and a description of what you observed. A round ID or transaction reference, if visible, is also useful.

Licensed operators are required to have a formal complaints process. If your complaint isn’t resolved through customer support, you can escalate it to an independent Alternative Dispute Resolution service. Details of how to do this should be provided by the operator.

One thing worth knowing: if there’s a graphical error on your screen during a round, where what you see displayed differs from what the server recorded, it’s the server record that counts as the official result. This applies to Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and all other live table games.

The broader picture

Faults in live casino games are relatively rare. The infrastructure behind these games is built to broadcast continuously to large numbers of players at once, which means stability is a core operational requirement rather than an afterthought.

When issues do arise, the process is designed to produce a clear outcome: either the round is settled on verified data, or it’s voided. There’s no grey area built into how a licensed operator is supposed to handle it.