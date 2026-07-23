100 years of Cork County Council Libraries

23 July 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service Invites Public to Share Library Memories to Celebrate 100 Years

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service is inviting members of the public to share their treasured memories of Cork libraries as part of celebrations marking the service’s 100th anniversary.

From first library cards and favourite childhood books to study sessions, community events and lifelong friendships, generations of people across the County of Cork have been shaped by their local library. Through this special memory-collection initiative, Cork County Council hopes to capture and preserve the stories that highlight the lasting impact libraries have had on communities over the past century.

Libraries have long been more than places to borrow books. They are spaces where people learn new skills, discover new interests, connect with others and access opportunities throughout their lives. As the Library and Arts Service reaches this significant milestone, members of the public are encouraged to reflect on their own experiences and help create a unique community archive for future generations.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Bernard Moynihan, said, “For 100 years, our libraries have served as welcoming spaces at the heart of communities across the County of Cork. They have inspired a love of reading, supported learning, fostered creativity and provided opportunities for people of all ages to connect and grow. This initiative offers an opportunity to celebrate not only the history of our libraries, but also the personal stories and memories that make them so special. I encourage everyone with a connection to a Cork library to share their story and become part of this important legacy.”

Members of the public can submit their library memories in the following ways:

Visit any Cork County Library and write down a memory for display.

Email a submission to corkcountylibrary@corkcoco.ie with the subject line “Library Memory”.

Complete the online submission form through our website, corkcoco.ie.

Entries are open to adults only. Submissions must relate to a memory of a Cork library and should not exceed 300 words. Closing date for submissions is Saturday, 29th August.

A selection of these stories will be featured in a commemorative publication, creating a lasting record of the Library and Arts Services’ impact across generations.

Help Cork County Council Library and Arts Service celebrate 100 years of service by sharing your story and becoming part of this special community archive.