Kinsale Regatta 2026 will take place over August Bank Holiday

30 July 2026

By Mary Bermimgham

mary@TheCork.ie

When: August 2026: Thursday 23rd July to Thursday 6th

The Kinsale Regatta Festival over the August Bank Holiday is a feast

of family fun, with all events free of charge thanks to the generosity

of Cork County Council and the many local businesses and individuals

who support the event. Festival Chairman Frank O’Brien said the

Kinsale Regatta is the oldest event of its kind in Ireland, first

established 228 years ago, and has been run by the people of Kinsale

since 1923. He said that the regatta programme today was

remarkably similar to days of old: “There is documented history for an

1854 regatta which had yacht races, fireworks, pig and pole (using a

live pig in a box at end of the pole) and they finished with a Ball in

the Assembly Rooms that lasted from 10pm to 4am!” Mr O’Brien also

announced that Sailability would once again be the regatta charity

partner, and welcomed the revival of the famous Kinsale Regatta RNLI

Raft Race from the Bulman to the Pier. Other highlights include the

Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile Road Race, with 1,000 top class athletes from

Ireland, Europe and the USA taking part, and the famous Water Carnival

on Bank Holiday Monday with the Greasy Pole, Pillow Fighting, and

children’s games. With Boules competitions for children and adults, a

coffee morning and bric-a-brac sale, children’s magic show, music and

dancing on the Plaza, swimming races, kayaking, a harbour working day,

rowing races, a bumper Children’s Fancy Dress parade led by the

Blarney Brass Band, spectacular fireworks display, and sailing in the

harbour – there truly is something for everyone.

Author and historian John Thullier declared the regatta officially

open at a reception in Actons Hotel on Thursday 23rd July. He told

the assembled guests that everyone in the town has special memories of

the regatta: “When we were children this time of year was a period of

planning and anticipation. All the trophies would be displayed in the

window of the Commercial Hall, and tenders would come down from Cork

Harbour with hundreds of people on board to watch the yacht races.

It’s wonderful to see that it can still attract huge crowds and give

so much enjoyment. I wish everyone a good regatta.”

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