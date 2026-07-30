Kinsale Regatta 2026 will take place over August Bank Holiday

30 July 2026
By Mary Bermimgham
mary@TheCork.ie
When: August 2026: Thursday 23rd July to Thursday 6th
The Kinsale Regatta Festival over the August Bank Holiday is a feast
of family fun, with all events free of charge thanks to the generosity
of Cork County Council and the many local businesses and individuals
who support the event. Festival Chairman Frank O’Brien said the
Kinsale Regatta is the oldest event of its kind in Ireland, first
established 228 years ago, and has been run by the people of Kinsale
since 1923. He said that the regatta programme today was
remarkably similar to days of old: “There is documented history for an
1854 regatta which had yacht races, fireworks, pig and pole (using a
live pig in a box at end of the pole) and they finished with a Ball in
the Assembly Rooms that lasted from 10pm to 4am!” Mr O’Brien also
announced that Sailability would once again be the regatta charity
partner, and welcomed the revival of the famous Kinsale Regatta RNLI
Raft Race from the Bulman to the Pier. Other highlights include the
Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile Road Race, with 1,000 top class athletes from
Ireland, Europe and the USA taking part, and the famous Water Carnival
on Bank Holiday Monday with the Greasy Pole, Pillow Fighting, and
children’s games. With Boules competitions for children and adults, a
coffee morning and bric-a-brac sale, children’s magic show, music and
dancing on the Plaza, swimming races, kayaking, a harbour working day,
rowing races, a bumper Children’s Fancy Dress parade led by the
Blarney Brass Band, spectacular fireworks display, and sailing in the
harbour – there truly is something for everyone.
Author and historian John Thullier declared the regatta officially
open at a reception in Actons Hotel on Thursday 23rd July. He told
the assembled guests that everyone in the town has special memories of
the regatta: “When we were children this time of year was a period of
planning and anticipation. All the trophies would be displayed in the
window of the Commercial Hall, and tenders would come down from Cork
Harbour with hundreds of people on board to watch the yacht races.
It’s wonderful to see that it can still attract huge crowds and give
so much enjoyment. I wish everyone a good regatta.”
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