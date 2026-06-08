Lottery-Funded Tech Organisations Making a Difference

8 June 2026

By Roger Kennedy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

When people think about lottery funding, they often picture sports facilities, parks, museums or heritage buildings. While those areas remain important, lottery-backed funding has also supported a growing number of technology-focused organisations and digital inclusion projects across the UK.

In recent years, access to technology has become increasingly important for work, education, communication and public services. As a result, lottery funding has helped a range of organisations improve digital skills, provide devices and develop technology-led community support. These projects may not always attract major headlines, but their impact can be significant. The wider lottery sector has also evolved alongside advances in technology, with players now able to access a variety of games and formats online, including activities such as 49s betting.

Closing The Digital Divide

One of the biggest challenges in modern society is digital exclusion; many people still face barriers such as limited internet access, a lack of confidence online or not owning suitable devices. Lottery-funded organisations have helped tackle these issues by offering practical support.

For example, Starting Point Community Learning Partnership in Stockport received over £240,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund to improve digital skills and lives through training, a digital lending library and an online learning platform. The project also included support around online safety, using apps and accessing digital services.

This type of funding can make a real difference for people who might otherwise struggle with increasingly digital everyday tasks.

Supporting Communities Through Technology

Technology-based community organisations often focus on practical outcomes rather than innovation for its own sake. They help residents learn how to use devices, access services, apply for jobs or stay connected with family and friends.

Digital Voice is one example. The organisation received multi-year support from The National Lottery Community Fund to continue projects aimed at disadvantaged and digitally excluded communities in Gateshead and beyond. Funding supported practical digital skills linked to employment and everyday life. These types of organisations show that technology funding is not only about the trickier technical things like software or hardware, but actually about people having the confidence, independence and opportunity to use it.

Heritage Meets Digital Innovation

Lottery funding has also found ways to support different organisations in the heritage sector through technology. The National Lottery Heritage Fund launched its £4.2 million Digital Skills for Heritage initiative to improve digital capability across heritage organisations.

Between 2020 and 2024, the programme supported more than 53,000 individuals and over 6,400 organisations through training, development and open learning resources. It also helped create hundreds of accessible digital resources for the sector. This demonstrates how lottery funding can modernise traditional sectors by helping museums, archives and community heritage groups adapt to changing public expectations.

Film, Media and Creative Technology

Technology is also central to the modern screen industry, where production, editing, visual effects and distribution all rely on digital skills. FI has used National Lottery funding for skills and innovation programmes linked to the screen sector. Its Skills Clusters Fund awarded £9 million across the UK to help people develop careers in production and related digital roles.

Meanwhile, the BFI National Lottery Innovation Challenge Fund supports new solutions to major industry challenges. This shows how lottery funding can support the future workforce in creative and technical industries at the same time.

Why Does It Matter?

Technology now influences almost every part of our lives, from healthcare and education to entertainment and employment. Organisations that are helping people to navigate this new world can have long-term social value.

Lottery funding often reaches projects that may struggle to secure commercial investment, especially local charities, training groups and community-led services. That makes it a useful source of support for practical digital inclusion work.

Rather than focusing only on high-profile infrastructure, many grants help smaller organisations deliver hands-on change in local areas.

A Wider View of Lottery Funding

The public often associates lottery funding with visible spaces such as stadiums, theatres or parks. However, technology-focused grants show a broader side to how funding is used. In some cases, the most valuable outcomes are less visible: someone learning to use online banking, gaining job-ready digital skills or accessing services more easily.

Conclusion

Lottery-funded tech organisations are helping communities adapt to a more digital world, which is increasingly important over time and as things shift more and more online. From device access and online skills training to heritage innovation and creative sector development, funding has supported projects that combine technology with public benefit.

While they may not always be the first examples people think of, these organisations reflect how lottery funding continues to evolve with society’s needs. In an age where digital access matters more than ever, not only fun or leisure, but is also incredibly important for work, their role is likely to remain and even increase in importance.