VIDEO: 100th annual Eucharistic Procession in Cork City

7 June 2026, Sunday

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Eucharistic Procession 100

What is a Corpus Christi procession? Corpus Christi processions are Eucharistic processions held either on the Thursday of the Feast of Corpus Christi or the following Sunday. The procession is followed by Benediction with the Blessed Sacrament, which is a devotional ceremony, whereby the Bishop blesses the congregation with the Eucharist at the end of a period of adoration.

Today, The Diocese of Cork and Ross held a special and historic celebration, marking the centenary of the first Eucharistic Procession in Cork City.

In preparation for this milestone, a two-week diocesan mission had taken place, accompanied by the visit of the relics of St Carlo Acutis, and 100 hours (for 100 years) of Eucharistic Adoration – “marking a century of walking with the Lord in our city and renewing our faith for the future.”

Today, participants assembled at the North Cathedral (Cathedral of St. Mary and St. Anne) from 2.30pm. At 3pm the Procession left the Cathedral, and snaked downhill towards the River Lee, crossing the North Channel, heading along Half Moon Street, onto Patrick Street, and onto the Grand Parade where a stage had been erected for Benediction at the specially erected altar by the South Channel of the River Lee.

It was a rainy afternoon, but Bishop Fintan Gavin was protected from the elements by a white tent carried by 6 rotating volunteers.

Hundreds of people had active parts in the liturgies including the priests, deacons, servers, choirs, Ministers of the Word, stewards, canopy bearers, banner bearers.

That first procession saw 40,000 people attend, and for many years the annual Cork ceremony was the largest in the country. Some sources say 5,000 people attended today’s event, well up on last year.

Joe Murphy, Ballincollig a former marshall who has attended over 60 processions who braved the wet weather.

Joe Murphy, Ballincollig a former marshall who has attended over 60 processions who braved the wet weather.

Cork’s first Eucharistic procession occurred a century ago in a bid to bring the city together in the wake of the Civil War.

The massed choir during the centenary year Eucharistic procession in Cork.

The massed choir during the centenary year Eucharistic procession in Cork.

In his homily, the bishop said a century after the first Cork Eucharistic procession, the Catholic community in the city gathered “in faith, in prayer, and in hope”.

It was he said, a gathering in gratitude for all those who had gone before, who had carried the tradition through the century.

Representatives from various countries who braved the wet weather during the centenary year Eucharistic procession in Cork.

Representatives from various countries who braved the wet weather during the centenary year Eucharistic procession in Cork.

“Today isn’t just about looking back, it’s not just an anniversary, about something that happened 100 years ago, it’s about recognising the Lord today, in the people who have gathered, in the Eucharist that we carried, the Lord who is with us, and leads us forward in faith.”