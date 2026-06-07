Cork on a Fork Fest Named No. 1 Summer Food Festival in Europe by Major European Travel Site

7 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork on a Fork Fest has been named the number one food festival in Europe by Big 7 Travel, an influential travel website (EnjoyTravel.com) offering guides to the best places to visit around the world. Going into its fifth year, the Cork City Council festival which is delivered in partnership with Cork’s hospitality, tourism, and food and drink sectors, continues to grow as one of Ireland’s most exciting and ambitious food festivals, blending incredible dining experiences, street feasts, markets, demonstrations, talks, tastings, family fun and community events. Taking place from 12-16th August there are more than 150 events for all ages, with over half of events free.

To compile the ranking, the Big 7 Travel team drew up a shortlist of summer food festivals across Europe and scored each one against a consistent set of criteria, weighing up the quality and distinctiveness of the local cuisine on offer, overall atmosphere and visitor experience, accessibility of the location, and each festival’s reputation and popularity among foodie travellers.

Other high-calibre European food festivals on the list include the Gladmat Festival in Norway, known as the most fun food festival in the world, Stranraer Oyster Festival in Stranraer, Scotland; Copenhagen Cooking – Denmark’s (and Scandinavia’s) biggest food festivals; Taste of London; Big Feastival in Oxfordshire, England; La Tomatina in Spain; and Gailtaler Speckfest in Austria.

Chester Ollivier of Big 7 Travel, who attended the Cork on a Fork Fest in 2025, said “With a strong emphasis and focus on sustainability, local produce and culture, Cork on a Fork Fest is a fantastic way to learn about Ireland’s vibrant, traditional and deeply historic food scene, often showcasing recipes that have been passed down through generations with sustainability and local community support at the heart of it.”

At the time his review said, “To visit Cork on a Fork is to experience Cork at its most authentic. From the warm welcome of traders to the sheer scale of the organisation, the event puts Cork among Europe’s great food destinations – a city that strikes a balance between an evolving food scene and heritage cooking. Whether it’s hearing a trader speak about recipes handed down through generations or watching chefs reimagine local ingredients, the importance of local community here cannot be understated. Cork puts artisans, traders, and communities at its heart, arguing that it’s not just about what we eat, but about how we can protect culture, livelihoods, and the environment through food. “

Cork on a Fork Fest is a Cork City Council festival, supported by Fáilte Ireland, the Department of Enterprise, Tourism & Employment, Visit Cork, Cork Airport, Cork Business Association, LEO Cork City, the Irish Hotels Federation Cork, MTU, and headline sponsor Musgrave.

Go to www.corkonaforkfest.ie to see the full programme for this year’s festival. Some events are already sold out, so early booking is advised.