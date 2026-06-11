Winthrop Arcade celebrates 100 years in business

11 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Winthrop Arcade links Winthrop Street with Oliver Plunkett Street

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, has recently unveiled a commemorative plaque at Winthrop Arcade in the heart of Cork City to commemorate the 100th anniversary of what is widely regarded as a jewel in the city’s retail crown.

Winthrop Arcade, which was celebrated at the time of its opening in 1926 as the first purpose-built retail arcade in the Irish Free State, is one of the city’s most distinctive retail landmarks.

The Lord Mayor said: “I am delighted to be here today to commemorate the anniversary of the reopening of the Winthrop Arcade.

“Cork city has had a long and proud tradition of independent retailers operating in the city centre, and this arcade is a prime example of this.

“Since 1926 the Winthrop Arcade has been an example of local business right in the heart of the city centre.

“No doubt there are lots of people who have fond memories of visiting this arcade in the past and Cork City Council is confident that this will continue to be the case for the next century of the Winthrop Arcade.”

Cormac Ó Súilleabháin, Director of Services, City Centre Development and Operations said: “The erection of this plaque commemorates the rebuilding of part of the city centre that was destroyed during the War of Independence.

“This premises is testament to the resilience of the people of Cork, and the vision of designers at the time who designed and crafted a wonderful arcade in the heart of the city.”

The Department of Culture, Communication and Sport funded the installation of the plaque.

Work on the development of the arcade followed the Burning of Cork in December 1920.

Promoter Patrick Crowley decided to invest in rebuilding in an area between Winthrop Street and Oliver Plunkett Street despite receiving only limited compensation for the destruction of property in the 1920 fire.

Construction on the arcade began in December 1924. It was designed by notable Cork architects Levie and Chillingworth, who also designed other landmark commercial premises in the city, including the Beamish and Crawford brewery, the Odlums building on Kennedy Quay and the St Patrick’s Street premises formerly home to Roches Stores and Debenhams.

The arcade, built by John Delany & Son, and officially opened in March, 1926, created a covered pedestrian passage linking two major commercial streets, something relatively novel in Cork at the time, and originally contained 12 individual shops, specialising in boutique and niche goods.

It retains most of its original architectural features, including the glass dome, mahogany shop fronts and bronze display windows.